Added a button to disable right mouse while in combat (to the pause menu). Sick of accidentally shuffling and eating a bunch of damage? Turn it off and rely on space bar.

Quicksilver Vial- changed from 1 use CD to 1 battle CD.

Campfire- removed the hit on use, made it reveal on creation. I'm curious how this will play it- it's intended to be a buff for Worldtree strats.

Some bugs fixed as well, hopefully fixed a few more really rare bugs that require a mostly or entirely fog mosaic.

Reworked the enemy tile replacement system. You probably won't notice much here, but this fixed one of the bugs above. Outside of extreme scenarios, it should make enemy replacements slightly more accurate (sometimes replacements cannibalized each other previously).

Added a couple tips. If you turned these off ages ago, most of the newest ones are regarding changes made since then. The save system, the new mouse option, etc. One was recently added explaining that 'end adjacent to' tiles require the tile to be revealed. It's not really in the description so this is a weird hedge there. There are some other descriptions that should probably still get looked at (dead zone and tumble, I see you). I'm sure some are confusing and under my radar as well, as you just accept how things work at some point. Maybe some day I will be content with tile descriptions.

1classydude