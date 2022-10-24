Performance improvements and bug fixes

Version 0.555092043

🎯 [Performance] Performance improvements as well as reduced content loading time due to changes to the content loading/unloading system.

🎯 [Bug fix] Changes to the content loading/unloading system to counter a few significant issues observed (infinite loading screen for clients and crashes for servers).

🎯 [Bug fix] The tails of Sentinel ships would temporarily come loose when docked to stations when playing COOP. In addition, they were also rather difficult to move/view around for COOP players. This version removes Sentinel tails entirely while docked to station platforms.