Nienix update for 24 October 2022

Performance improvements and bug fixes

Version 0.555092043

🎯 [Performance] Performance improvements as well as reduced content loading time due to changes to the content loading/unloading system.
🎯 [Bug fix] Changes to the content loading/unloading system to counter a few significant issues observed (infinite loading screen for clients and crashes for servers).
🎯 [Bug fix] The tails of Sentinel ships would temporarily come loose when docked to stations when playing COOP. In addition, they were also rather difficult to move/view around for COOP players. This version removes Sentinel tails entirely while docked to station platforms.

Changed depots in beta branch

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
