Manafinder's third patch has been released ft. QoL updates!

Hello everyone! Thank you all so much for playing Manafinder! I've released a third patch that addresses a few issues plus adds some a QoL update to help you track Heavenstones.

Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1582410/discussions/0/3361398165646911469/

Patch Notes

Quality of Life

Added Batho's assistant (located in Batho's tent) who will tell you which areas you've found Heavenstones at.

Added "Red Berries" item in the lake viewpoint.

Balance

Increased the price of status enhancing items.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where it was possible to walk out of bounds in Aevi's Edge.

Fixed an issue where the Autosave will be soft-locked during Batho's conversations.

Fixed an issue where Einar would still be in Illia's Cauldron camp even after clearing Chapter 2.

Fixed an issue where some items could K.O. you outside of combat.

Batho's Assistant will help you locate the Heavenstones! She will mention more areas as you progress through the game! :)



I hope you keep enjoying Manafinder!