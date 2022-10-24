This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re very excited to announce that today, October 24th, GALAHAD 3093 is now Free to Play!

We’d like to thank everyone who has been with us through Beta Weekends and our Steam Early Access launch. The improvements made to the game until now wouldn’t have been possible without your feedback and suggestions.

As thanks, we’ll be rewarding those players who purchased the game prior to this transition with the following Trailblazer Gift:

10,000 Coins

1,500 Upgrade Points

All of this amounts to more, in cash value, than the purchase price of the base game (based on the previous and existing DLC pricing). You’ll see these awards when you next play the game if you bought it before October 24th.

Going to a free to play model will allow many more people the opportunity to play the game. They get to see first hand what we’ve crafted together and become part of the community voice moving forward towards full release. Now is the perfect chance to message your friends who were on the edge to come see what GALAHAD 3093 has to offer!

We’re looking forward to seeing new faces! Find yourself your favorite Knight, an awesome lance skin, and get to work!

See you on the battlefield!

Galahad 3093 Team

FAQ

Why are you doing this?

Free To Play is becoming the way most Hero Shooter games are done. Even large AAA titles, like Halo Infinite and the upcoming Overwatch 2. A premium priced game just can’t succeed, at last not at our size, against that. Naturally we want as many people to play what we’ve created as possible, so we’ve concluded this is the best way forward.

Currently our focus is on raising the player count, not monetization of the game. We will also be employing other methods to bring players into the game, and being Free To Play will lower the barrier to adoption across all of these efforts as well.

What about players who bought the founders pack?

The founder pack DLC included additional UP, coins as well as the founder skins. Since that value hasn’t been touched, it is not part of the award for having purchased the base game.

Does progress reset?

No! Progress will remain for existing players of the game.

Does the game have microtrans?

Not currently. Instead, we’ve going to start by expanding the DLC packs available. Right now, though, we are mostly concerned with making a great game that is fun to play. Buying a DLC pack is a great way to support the development of the game though!