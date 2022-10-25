New Virtuoso Patch - Version 1.1.3

This time we have a tiny update for you. Hope you enjoy!
Here's what changed:
- Template Save - You can now set a saved song as your template for new songs. This allows you to bring up your favourite drum setup, sounds and instrument positions every time you start a new project!
- Custom Colors - To better match the environments to your personal style, you can now select interface and instrument colors from the environments tab.
- Fixed an issue where a loop recording would sometimes instantly stop and overwrite your last recorded track with silence.
- Fixed an issue where you would sometimes hit things as if you had mallets (drum sticks) despite them not being visible.
- Various smaller fixes and stability improvements.
Changed files in this update