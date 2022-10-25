 Skip to content

Virtuoso update for 25 October 2022

New Virtuoso Patch - Version 1.1.3

This time we have a tiny update for you. Hope you enjoy!
Here's what changed:

  • Template Save - You can now set a saved song as your template for new songs. This allows you to bring up your favourite drum setup, sounds and instrument positions every time you start a new project!
  • Custom Colors - To better match the environments to your personal style, you can now select interface and instrument colors from the environments tab.
  • Fixed an issue where a loop recording would sometimes instantly stop and overwrite your last recorded track with silence.
  • Fixed an issue where you would sometimes hit things as if you had mallets (drum sticks) despite them not being visible.
  • Various smaller fixes and stability improvements.

