new level/enemies and some fixes

we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-family



turnips(they can suddenly from one direction to another)



fly's(they can fly unpredictable or overhead with life's)



appels(they can spit-shoot seeds)



cucumbers(they can fall)



the asparagus(they can suddenly come out of the ground)