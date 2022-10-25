Halloween Update is LIVE!!

Lots of new stuff so here we go with notes from PWX Lead Programmer, Burning Devil:

Hey guys here is the long awaited Halloween Build. In this build there are so many changes and upgrades that I took time to improve on. This might be our biggest milestone build we have done so far, so I hope you guys enjoy and give some feedback. Here is the list of changes:

Added Ring Entrances. I made sure to make them short and sweet but with style. You can skip Entrances by either pressing Start or A button.

Removed Remap Controls from option menu

Fixed the error when after selecting your opponent and proceed to the ring select that caused a glitch

Added PWX Spray Paint logo to loading screen

Replaced old PWX Intro with new PWX 911 Spray Paint video

Added Submit message for Ref when applying submission on opponent

Added crowd POP SFX for Specials

Added Flash to Spirit meter when Earned a special

Added the ability to use the Right Analog to trigger special. Your Spirit Meter will flash first, then simply use the Joystick to initiate your Special State

Added Taunts to the Right Analog stick

Added Special taunt when achieved Special

-Added new special Taunt when Special is triggered

Added Special Get Up Animations for both laying face up and down when achieving special state

Added Shovel Weapon to the game. You can find the Shovels located in Hallows Eve Arena leaning against the Tombs in the back.

Added Halloween Pumpkin weapon to game. The pumpkins are placed in the Hallows Eve Arena near Entrance. You can use the weapon like any other weapon in game. They explode once used a few times.

-Added physics to the Tombstones in Hallow Eve's Arena

Added Match Setup Screen. I decided to add a setup Match Menu to configure every match type.

-Added Arena Select Screen to Pre Select Arena before loading game. Arena select is no longer in the Pause Menu

Moved PWX Sign guy near ramp

Added both Ring and Corner Table setup in the Match setup menu. You can now add up to Five tables in the ring.

Upgraded new Pause Menu. New look for the pause menu to give it a more cleaner look.

Fixed Champion Mode. A few issues fixed within the Belt Chase feature in Champion mode

Added Split Cam feature for more dynamic camera angles. When the opponents distance are too far apart or certain scenario occur, it will initiate a split cam to show both players position. Shit can get wonky in some situations. Please report when the split cam makes things worse instead of better!

Added new Start Screen Intro after the opening video. Only happen once you first load the game.

Assigned Custom Tombstone Names

Made Hallows Eve Ring and Arena default for the Halloween special.

So that is it guys, I am pretty exhausted and as you can see a lot of time and effort was put into this build to please the fans and get one step closer to the big 1,000 newsletter edition. I hope you guys enjoy the build and leave feedback. For now I'm going to take a little break and refuel my engine because this build took a lot out of me but it was worth it lol. Thanks Guys!