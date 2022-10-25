HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9788789 · Last edited 25 October 2022 – 17:06:58 UTC by Wendy

From 25 oct. 2022 to 1 nov. 2022 you'll be able to play with a PUMPKIN INSTANT CAMERA!

Enjoy the Halloween Season playing with this camera and light your way with its ORANGE FLASH!

You'll be able to purchase the game and the POSSESSED CAMERA DLC with a 20% discount.

This update also includes some minor fixes:

• Minor fixes regarding the unlocking of the last achievement of the game.

• Japanese, Korean and many other languages localization fixes.

• Added a new "mouse smoothness" controller under the controller settings in the menu.

• Minor fixes and improvements.

We keep working in order to improve the general experience of the game, so expect a few other updates in the future.

Don't forget to follow our social media and join our discord server, we will be giving away T-SHIRTS and STEAM KEYS to celebrate Halloween together!

Lastly, we have some exciting announcements to make in the near future regarding what's next, so please stay tuned, you won't regret it!