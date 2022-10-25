🎃 Halloween 2023 Update - The Call of Kraa - Live Now 🎃

**_When trick-or-treaters go 'simming'

and odd cats are seen

The Guest laughs and whispers

'tis near Helloween'_**

Happy Helloween to you from our crew!

Our favorite season has once again come to Raven Brooks bringing with it the winds of change. Read on for more info on all the fresh and spooky content coming to Secret Neighbor in the Call of the Kraa Update - OUT NOW!

Check out Secret Neighborhood News Episode 7 for more:

Note: (Full patch notes for update can be viewed at bottom of article)



NEW CLASS - THE GUEST

An ominous figure has been spotted in the Neighborhood. We don’t know everything yet, but what we do know is that its appearance is heralded by the sound of cacophonous clicks and croaks that let him sense movement, it appears to be able to cling to walls, and it's able to cover a truly terrifying amount of ground in a single leap.

Introducing, the Guest! - This class strikes fear into anyone in close proximity, leaps long distances with relative ease, can cling to walls, & can disarm players of their hard-won items with his uncanny scream! But all that jumping around can take its toll, so he may have to stop to catch his breath a bit more often than other Neighbor classes.

Can _[b]you_ take on this uninvited Guest, or will you be the next one to go simming?[/b]

Rain, rain, go away...wait, there's rain now?!

From storms to sunny days, experience it all with the new randomized weather system!

Dress in layers and don't forget your umbrella, this entirely new weather system is waiting for you on your next login! We all know the weather can get pretty crazy in this town, in keeping with this each new match will have a randomized weather effect applied to it. We've even heard rumors of a rare sunny day in the forecast, lending a completely new look and feel to already familiar locations.

Express yourself or take a quick dance break with new emotes

Who said the spooky season couldn’t involve any fun? Meet the newest Emote type - dances! Break it down in the lobby and show off your sweet macarena skills, or "Shh" to your heart's content, new emotes let you express yourself as well as communicate more effectively in-game. Find them in the Shop! 🕺

Emotes aren't the only new expressions coming with this update, the new proximity and field-of-view-based fear effect shows both on your screen as well as on your characters' faces.😱

Don't worry though, you'll begin to calm down once The Neighbor/Guest is out of your view for long enough.

Getting into the spooky spirit!

Check out scream-worthy costumes in the Shop and spooky decor in-game. It looks like Mr. Peterson was preparing his house for Halloween before he was interrupted by an uninvited Guest.

Also, the Peterson house appears to have gotten more haunted since last year...somehow.

But don't go chasing after paranormal activity just yet! Gear up with a proper ghost-hunting outfit, and stop by the Seasonal Shop to grab some spooky new threads! 👻

Want to see more of The Guest?

We hope you enjoy the Call of Kraa update! Happy Halloween from all of us on the Secret Neighbor team, and may your candy supply last you well into the holiday season. 🍬🍫🍭

Till next time!

tinyFox, tinyIra, Hologryph, & Eerie Guest

Follow us on social media:

_

_

Be in the Know at https://www.secretneighbor.com/

Full Patch Notes

Version v - Version v1.4.1.0 - PS

Secret Neighbor: Call of the Kraa Update

What's new:

New playable class - The Guest 🦆

New weather system - don’t forget your umbrellas! ☔

Some objects react to wind such as grass, flags & trees

New fear and out-of-stamina effects: heartbeat and onscreen effects

3rd-person camera mode added

New emotion type: dances 🕺

New emotes added - emotes can also now be used in the Lobby

A few other new animations here and there

Full seasonal costumes and cosmetics are available now in the Seasonal shop

New distance culling effect: objects now appear/disappear smoothly depending on distance

New missing objects after a player is caught

Halloween-themed décor throughout maps and lobby

New 2022 Halloween costumes added

What’s changed:

Radial wheel menu extended to 12 slots - previous assigned emotes may reset

Main menu theme modified

Slight rebalancings of all existing class types

Players can see in the darkness a bit better while crouching

Nicknames' visibility range reduced

potato..

Controls change:

Character's passive abilities' icons are now visible in gameplay

Spectator and Teleport "Next" and "Previous" selection changed to controller bumpers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1321680/Hello_Neighbor_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/