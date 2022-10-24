Halloween Event 2022

During this special Halloween event, playing as Rene will give you 50% more credits at the end of every run! A new perk "Hunter" is also added, which can be bought from the Booster Pack shop and equipped by Rene at the start of a run. This perk is a permanent addition themed around "Injury" condition and synergizes with chainsaw cards, giving a huge offensive and defensive advantage! You didn't hear it from me, but this may be a great time to get that solo-run achievement!
If you don't have Rene unlocked yet, you can do that by reaching the "Streets" area and completing her event by defeating her in an encounter (and keeping her alive). Once you unlock Rene, you will gain access to the Chainsaw and Spray Gun weapons and use them to destroy every spooky monster standing in your path.
Happy Halloween!
Update Notes for Patch v0.9.1_p4
Caution: This update will abandon ongoing runs. Please consider finishing up your run before applying the update!
- (Perk/Rene) Hunter: Increase your Crit. Chance by 3% (max. 60%) for every layer of Injury on entities. When you defeat an enemy with Injury restore 1 Health for every Injury layer on the target.
- Added +50% Halloween Bonus credits for Rene runs.
- Added Halloween decoration to levels.
- Fixed some events dropping equipment cards.
- Fixed an issue where booster pack window wasn't behaving correctly.
- Fixed "Intimidate" card HP loss not triggering properly.
- "Intimidate" card can now be used by targeting allies.
- Fixed "The Guide to Hacking" to trigger for all robot enemies.
- Fixed "Fanny Pack" triggering draw effects every time a card is retrieved. Fanny Pack now can't be used the same turn a card is added to it.
- Fixed Oily Hands not applying its effect when added to the hand by means other than drawing it.
