Halloween Event 2022

During this special Halloween event, playing as Rene will give you 50% more credits at the end of every run! A new perk "Hunter" is also added, which can be bought from the Booster Pack shop and equipped by Rene at the start of a run. This perk is a permanent addition themed around "Injury" condition and synergizes with chainsaw cards, giving a huge offensive and defensive advantage! You didn't hear it from me, but this may be a great time to get that solo-run achievement!

If you don't have Rene unlocked yet, you can do that by reaching the "Streets" area and completing her event by defeating her in an encounter (and keeping her alive). Once you unlock Rene, you will gain access to the Chainsaw and Spray Gun weapons and use them to destroy every spooky monster standing in your path.

Happy Halloween!

Caution: This update will abandon ongoing runs. Please consider finishing up your run before applying the update!