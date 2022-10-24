Noclipped v1.2.1 patch 1

As expected, some bugs were found right after the release of v1.2.1. Here I am to fix them!

Fixed bug where the almond farm had a collider, allowing the building preview to throw the player around (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed bug where crates and cardboard boxes didn't instantly break when hit with a crowbar (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed bug where the actual container item got voided when the container was broken (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed bug where the Ultimate fate achievement wasn't given when the player died (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed bug where the Combat master achievement wasn't given when the player parried an attack (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed bug where the building helper UI was still visible when the player wasn't holding an item

Fixed bug where the new content was not displayed in the dev tool (mainly because I forgot)

Fixed hitboxes for items: Wooden fence, Wooden crate, Debug cube, Wooden crowbar, Crude lighter, Wallpaper bowl,

Balanced the swing speed of different crowbar tiers

Increased the frequency of automatic game saving: Save during pause menu spawn, on level load

Changed the off-grid placement controls from hold to toggle

Removed the "Quit without save" button from the pause menu

Decreased the time between autosaves from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes

Removed unused achievements: Gluttony, At the brink of starvation