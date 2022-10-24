 Skip to content

Noclipped update for 24 October 2022

Noclipped v1.2.1 patch 1

As expected, some bugs were found right after the release of v1.2.1. Here I am to fix them!

  • Fixed bug where the almond farm had a collider, allowing the building preview to throw the player around (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed bug where crates and cardboard boxes didn't instantly break when hit with a crowbar (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed bug where the actual container item got voided when the container was broken (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed bug where the Ultimate fate achievement wasn't given when the player died (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed bug where the Combat master achievement wasn't given when the player parried an attack (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed bug where the building helper UI was still visible when the player wasn't holding an item

  • Fixed bug where the new content was not displayed in the dev tool (mainly because I forgot)

  • Fixed hitboxes for items: Wooden fence, Wooden crate, Debug cube, Wooden crowbar, Crude lighter, Wallpaper bowl,

  • Balanced the swing speed of different crowbar tiers

  • Increased the frequency of automatic game saving: Save during pause menu spawn, on level load

  • Changed the off-grid placement controls from hold to toggle

  • Removed the "Quit without save" button from the pause menu

  • Decreased the time between autosaves from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes

  • Removed unused achievements: Gluttony, At the brink of starvation

  • Added new splashes and MateussDev quotes

