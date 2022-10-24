 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 24 October 2022

Withering Rooms 0.84 - Steam Cloud & NG+

Share · View all patches · Build 9788668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Withering Rooms 0.84 (2022-10-24)

Steam Cloud Support

Withering Rooms now supports Steam Cloud. As part of tis change, your saves will be automatically moved from:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms

to:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms\YOURSTEAMIDNUMBER

If you run into any problems after this move, please reach out to support: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html

NG+ is now available

After completing the game, choose Load Game and select your save slot to continue into NG+.

Note that NG+ is brand new, and there may be bugs. Please press the / key to report bugs when you find them! Reach out to support if you need any help: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html

You keep all: levels, notes, remembrance slots, permanent items(except keys), remembered items

NG+ features:

  • Monsters & bosses with increased stats(including speed)
  • More heavily randomized monster spawn layouts that change each night
  • 4 new enemies, a new boss, a new merchant, new tools, a new outfit, and a new prologue
  • Ways to respec your character and level up with no level cap
  • Surprises in areas that were previously safe or empty

Other Fixes & Changes

  • Non poise breaking attacks no longer can stack up animations and effectively stunlock enemies
  • Improved AI behavior when close to player
  • Projectiles no longer collide with you in spirit form
  • Night mother outfit has less Terror resistance
  • Shields block less physical damage
  • Homing projectiles find targets better
  • Dafydd always wears yellow now
  • Fix an issue with Josette in Ending B
  • Fixed various typos and dialog issues - please keep reporting bugs with /, thank you!

