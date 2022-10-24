Withering Rooms 0.84 - Steam Cloud & NG+

Withering Rooms 0.84 (2022-10-24)
Steam Cloud Support
Withering Rooms now supports Steam Cloud. As part of tis change, your saves will be automatically moved from:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms
to:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms\YOURSTEAMIDNUMBER
If you run into any problems after this move, please reach out to support: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html
NG+ is now available
After completing the game, choose Load Game and select your save slot to continue into NG+.
Note that NG+ is brand new, and there may be bugs. Please press the / key to report bugs when you find them! Reach out to support if you need any help: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html
You keep all: levels, notes, remembrance slots, permanent items(except keys), remembered items
NG+ features:
- Monsters & bosses with increased stats(including speed)
- More heavily randomized monster spawn layouts that change each night
- 4 new enemies, a new boss, a new merchant, new tools, a new outfit, and a new prologue
- Ways to respec your character and level up with no level cap
- Surprises in areas that were previously safe or empty
Other Fixes & Changes
- Non poise breaking attacks no longer can stack up animations and effectively stunlock enemies
- Improved AI behavior when close to player
- Projectiles no longer collide with you in spirit form
- Night mother outfit has less Terror resistance
- Shields block less physical damage
- Homing projectiles find targets better
- Dafydd always wears yellow now
- Fix an issue with Josette in Ending B
- Fixed various typos and dialog issues - please keep reporting bugs with /, thank you!
