Withering Rooms 0.84 - Steam Cloud & NG+

Withering Rooms 0.84 (2022-10-24)

Steam Cloud Support

Withering Rooms now supports Steam Cloud. As part of tis change, your saves will be automatically moved from:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms

to:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Moonless Formless\Withering Rooms\YOURSTEAMIDNUMBER

If you run into any problems after this move, please reach out to support: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html

NG+ is now available

After completing the game, choose Load Game and select your save slot to continue into NG+.

Note that NG+ is brand new, and there may be bugs. Please press the / key to report bugs when you find them! Reach out to support if you need any help: https://witheringrooms.com/support.html

You keep all: levels, notes, remembrance slots, permanent items(except keys), remembered items

NG+ features:

Monsters & bosses with increased stats(including speed)

More heavily randomized monster spawn layouts that change each night

4 new enemies, a new boss, a new merchant, new tools, a new outfit, and a new prologue

Ways to respec your character and level up with no level cap

Surprises in areas that were previously safe or empty

Other Fixes & Changes