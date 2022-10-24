 Skip to content

Elemental War 2 update for 24 October 2022

Update 1.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is just a small hotfix in order to solve the issue that the game in coop still ended at wave 80 even though you were actually playing endless mode. That’s solved now, so you can continue playing there as well!

You can also check out the new What’s New video of the 1.1.0 release if you haven’t yet:

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Fixes

  • fixed issue in endless coop mode still stopping at wave 80

If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.

