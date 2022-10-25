 Skip to content

Fueled Up update for 25 October 2022

Halloween Event

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello space engineers!

Due to a strange galactic anomaly, a portal to another dimension has been opened, and orange vegetables have appeared on some spaceships. They appear to be from planet Earth, and it looks like they are used there to celebrate something called Halloween. We will need you to investigate them further!

While the event is active, carve pumpkins together with your crew. Be careful though because even one wrong cut can destroy them completely. If you manage to carve 4 pumpkins, you will receive a playable Halloween pumpkin character. Good luck!

The event will be active from October 25 at 4 PM CEST to November 1 at 8 PM CEST.

