what changed?

-in the city now platform are placed a bit differently

-changed in the forest some graphics of the trees, also platform are placed differently

-the shotgun fires a bit faster

-added bino in the cinematic

-improved intro, now should be more clear to understand how to play

-changed a bit the graphic of the particles that shows how much remain to reach the gold medal

-changed victory sound

-now on the skateboard quest there will be no ostacles at all, just enjoy the ride and make more points you can make!

fix

-fixed the spikes on the skateboard now will be destroied if you lose and won't float randomly

-fixed more collisions

-fixed on specific levels in specific situations you couldn't use your keyboard, well now you can!

-fixed a bug that randomly change your best score to 0 (this was really rare fortunally! if happened to you you can email me

probably i can help you resotore it)

(sorry for the bugs)