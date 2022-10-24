what changed?
-in the city now platform are placed a bit differently
-changed in the forest some graphics of the trees, also platform are placed differently
-the shotgun fires a bit faster
-added bino in the cinematic
-improved intro, now should be more clear to understand how to play
-changed a bit the graphic of the particles that shows how much remain to reach the gold medal
-changed victory sound
-now on the skateboard quest there will be no ostacles at all, just enjoy the ride and make more points you can make!
fix
-fixed the spikes on the skateboard now will be destroied if you lose and won't float randomly
-fixed more collisions
-fixed on specific levels in specific situations you couldn't use your keyboard, well now you can!
-fixed a bug that randomly change your best score to 0 (this was really rare fortunally! if happened to you you can email me
probably i can help you resotore it)
(sorry for the bugs)
Changed files in this update