 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaotic Loop update for 24 October 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9788407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

what changed?
-in the city now platform are placed a bit differently
-changed in the forest some graphics of the trees, also platform are placed differently
-the shotgun fires a bit faster
-added bino in the cinematic
-improved intro, now should be more clear to understand how to play
-changed a bit the graphic of the particles that shows how much remain to reach the gold medal
-changed victory sound
-now on the skateboard quest there will be no ostacles at all, just enjoy the ride and make more points you can make!

fix
-fixed the spikes on the skateboard now will be destroied if you lose and won't float randomly
-fixed more collisions
-fixed on specific levels in specific situations you couldn't use your keyboard, well now you can!
-fixed a bug that randomly change your best score to 0 (this was really rare fortunally! if happened to you you can email me
probably i can help you resotore it)
(sorry for the bugs)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link