Frozen Flame update for 24 October 2022

Frozen Flame | MIX Next Showcase

24 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Great news, pilgrims! 🔥

This month we are participating in MIX Next Showcase! This event is all about indies: you will see new announcements, reveals and gameplay trailers. Among all of this you will see a brand-new gameplay trailer.

Don't miss it - event starts on 27th October at 10 AM PACIFIC | 7 PM CET.

📺WHERE TO WATCH
Twitch | YouTube

About Frozen Flame

A challenging exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons. Only those who harness the power of Frozen Flame have the means to survive the harsh conditions of the realm and able to muster the strength to cleanse it for good.

