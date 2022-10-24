0.0.108.0 Update

Greetings everyone, here is the patchnote for Update 0.0.108.0. We wanted to inform you all that sadly, Charlie, our lead programmer, has recently suffered from a heart attack and we had to scale back the scope of this update.

He is currently recovering, as we've asked him to take all the time he needs to heal. We are adjusting to this sudden change and the most important update we can share this week is the fact he is doing good and will fully recover soon. We thank you for your understanding.

Update 0.0.108.0 fixes and improves the following reported issues:

Scav buildings have had their models vastly improved in term of quality and optimization

Shift Click to allow the placement of multiple buildings in one go has been fixed

Some units did not have their intended tooltip which would lead to some confusion as to each of their role. This has been corrected

Sweep Cannons will now always maintain formation when group-selected and ordered to attack targets

The Rhino main battle tank had trouble acquiring targets. This has been fixed

Maps have been renamed to make their player capacity more clear

Goldhorn Island's lore text was incorrect and has been corrected

Stormrunner anti-air's missile tracking was sometimes erroneous leading to missed shots, this has been corrected

Until we implement keybindings, we've decided to rebind the "force ground attack" key from T to the classic Ctrl + Right Click

As always you can report any bugs you find, add any balancing/gameplay idea you may have or see which issues are being worked on or already resolved for our next build over at our website; feedback.sevenvolts.io