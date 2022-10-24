 Skip to content

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 24 October 2022

NecroDancer Trick-or-Treat Versus Mode Available Now! - SYNCHRONY Update v3.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BOO!!! 👻🎃🍬

We have a treat for you all today... and no, it's not a trick! It's time for NecroDancer's first ever online seasonal event with the SYNCHRONY DLC's spooky new Trick-or-Treat versus mode!! Take on other players in a battle to collect the most candy from now until November 13!

This patch also introduces some other new additions to Versus mode--such as the multi-layered "Raveyard" zone, Vanish and Projection spells & tomes, a lobby level, a match summary screen and post-game replay--plus lots of other changes and fixes! Let's dig in.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2094810/Crypt_of_the_NecroDancer_SYNCHRONY/

New features

  • Added Trick or Treat mode - a seasonal event for Versus Mode! (SYNCHRONY DLC required)

    • Enemies drop candy in addition to gold - collect the most candy across three rounds to win!
    • Players drop 50% of their held candy when defeated
    • Bosses drop a large candy bag upon being slain
    • Heal half a heart at any time by eating 10 pieces of candy

  • Added "Raveyard" zone to Versus Mode

    • Fight under the full moon in this spooky, multi-layered arena!

  • Added Vanish Spell to Versus Mode

    • Temporarily renders the caster invisible for 10 beats
    • Picking up items or attacking is not possible while invisible
    • Interacting with the world (digging, taking damage, etc.) ends the invisibility early
    • Greater version: lasts 20 beats instead

  • Added Projection Spell to Versus Mode

    • Creates 3 decoy characters that mimic the caster's appearance and movements
    • Each decoy mimics the caster's movement at a different offset (90°, 180°, 270°)
    • Decoys disintegrate upon touching an obstacle, taking damage or after 8 beats
    • Greater version: spawns 7 decoys (4 of which move diagonally), lasts 16 beats instead, decoys phase through walls

  • Added Vanish/Projection Tomes

  • Added a new lobby level to Versus Mode

    • Choose the game mode and level generation style using Shrines
    • Fight against players (or an unlimited supply of Skeletons) in a training arena

  • Added match summary screen and post-game replay to Versus Mode

  • Added asset extraction tool to the resource pack menu

    • Creates a template from images and sounds associated with selected entities/tiles
    • Opens automatically when creating a new resource pack
    • Manually accessible by pressing 'Tab' on a local resource pack

  • Added support for modifying procedural weapons (Onyx weapons, Tridents and modded weapons) in resource packs

  • Added integration for auto-installing and auto-updating subscribed mods via mod.io

  • Added a section to showcase the most popular mods when visiting the mod management menu

  • Added support for placing text labels in the level editor using Ctrl+F (prefix "@")

  • Added custom rule to control Selective Shopkeeper Retaliation

  • Added advanced option to prevent DLCs from automatically loading when launching the game

Changes

  • Changed the sprite of Aria's/Coda's heart container

  • Changed Shrine of the Feast's activation condition

    • Overeating while standing next to the shrine drops between 1 and 4 items, depending on the amount overhealed
    • Previously, the shrine would require two food items to be eaten, dropping 3 items after the second consumption

  • Changed Shrine of Fire to self-destruct its rewards if activated via an explosion

    • The shrine now only drops its Fireball Spell upon destruction if it was previously ignited by non-explosive means

  • Changed trapdoors to transport dropped items to the next floor

  • Changed Electric Mages to only fire Electric Orbs at their target in multiplayer, instead of any aligned player

  • Changed players to respawn with a shovel after death in multiplayer

  • Changed Monk/Coda to fully remove gold piles in multiplayer after stepping into them

  • Changed minimap to always display the player's current segment in Versus Mode

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes
  • Fixed shrines sometimes spawning items inside of walls
  • Fixed the Golden Lute not dealing piercing damage when thrown using the Throwing Charm
  • Fixed Dorian not collecting gold on Cadence's final boss fight
  • Fixed Berserk Spell causing softlocks on Melody's final boss fight
  • Fixed Coral Riff not splashing at the correct intervals in Randomizer Mode
  • Fixed "8-ball" achievement unlocking when destroying trap rooms
  • Fixed enemies moving one beat sooner than usual when testing a level in the editor while a player skin is active
Multiplayer bugfixes
  • Fixed Mary's lamb not being protected from other players' explosions if Friendly Fire is disabled
  • Fixed co-op leaderboards sometimes counting the number of players in a session incorrectly
  • Fixed music speeding up when returning to the lobby from post-game replay in multiplayer
  • Fixed music going out of sync in multiplayer when a high-latency player steps on a Tempo Trap
  • Fixed late-joining players not synchronizing their music time to the host when joining a paused session
  • Fixed Wallpigs delaying their fireball inconsistently in multiplayer
  • Fixed damage immunity granted by exit stairs not always resetting correctly when switching levels in multiplayer
  • Fixed "Network issues detected" message showing briefly when the host pauses the game
Versus Mode bugfixes
  • Fixed players blinking when entering the lobby in Versus Mode
  • Fixed visual stutter when looping instant replays
  • Fixed Monkeys and Tarmonsters being able to grab newly spawned players in Versus Mode
  • Fixed bosses always spawning at the map origin in Versus Mode
  • Fixed Versus Mode event countdowns showing after the round ends
  • Fixed items and enemies sometimes despawning in Versus Mode lobby
  • Fixed players not colliding with each other in Versus Mode lobby practice room
  • Fixed stacked items not being picked up immediately in Versus Mode
  • Fixed song not looping in 'Last One Dancing' Versus Mode
  • Fixed quick restart not showing a confirmation prompt in Versus Mode
  • Fixed Jade weapons not applying their poison effect on piercing attacks
  • Fixed game not pausing if window focus is lost during a cutscene or level transition
  • Fixed disabled DLCs being re-enabled mid-run after loading a saved game
  • Fixed saved sessions with more than 2 local co-op players not resuming correctly at startup
  • Fixed Pause menu appearing on top of cutscenes in single-player
Modding bugfixes
  • Fixed missed beats when looping Coral Riff's theme if the song is replaced by a resource pack
  • Fixed Fortissimole rapping out of sync with the music when using a custom soundtrack
  • Fixed custom music file chooser failing to reopen after selecting a file name with special characters on Linux
  • Fixed mod translation generator failing to process some script file paths
  • Fixed error when a mod calls [noparse]inventory.dropSlot()[/noparse] without passing a value for [noparse]keepItems[/noparse]
  • Fixed error when removing a script's last setting or snapshot variable while editing a mod
  • Fixed mod update checker not refreshing while in the lobby
  • Fixed procedural weapon graphics not reloading correctly when changing their parameters
Visual bugfixes
  • Fixed "Custom Mode" indicator being visible while the screen is fading out during a level transition
  • Fixed co-op HUD health bar displaying incorrectly on the Steam Deck
  • Fixed Wallpigs facing the wrong way in the level editor's placement preview
  • Fixed Obsidian Shield displaying incorrectly in Mystery Mode

Changed files in this update

