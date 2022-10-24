NecroDancer Trick-or-Treat Versus Mode Available Now! - SYNCHRONY Update v3.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9788293 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 18:06:02 UTC by Wendy

BOO!!! 👻🎃🍬

We have a treat for you all today... and no, it's not a trick! It's time for NecroDancer's first ever online seasonal event with the SYNCHRONY DLC's spooky new Trick-or-Treat versus mode!! Take on other players in a battle to collect the most candy from now until November 13!

This patch also introduces some other new additions to Versus mode--such as the multi-layered "Raveyard" zone, Vanish and Projection spells & tomes, a lobby level, a match summary screen and post-game replay--plus lots of other changes and fixes! Let's dig in.

New features

Added Trick or Treat mode - a seasonal event for Versus Mode! (SYNCHRONY DLC required) Enemies drop candy in addition to gold - collect the most candy across three rounds to win! Players drop 50% of their held candy when defeated Bosses drop a large candy bag upon being slain Heal half a heart at any time by eating 10 pieces of candy

Added "Raveyard" zone to Versus Mode Fight under the full moon in this spooky, multi-layered arena!

Added Vanish Spell to Versus Mode Temporarily renders the caster invisible for 10 beats Picking up items or attacking is not possible while invisible Interacting with the world (digging, taking damage, etc.) ends the invisibility early Greater version: lasts 20 beats instead

Added Projection Spell to Versus Mode Creates 3 decoy characters that mimic the caster's appearance and movements Each decoy mimics the caster's movement at a different offset (90°, 180°, 270°) Decoys disintegrate upon touching an obstacle, taking damage or after 8 beats Greater version: spawns 7 decoys (4 of which move diagonally), lasts 16 beats instead, decoys phase through walls

Added Vanish/Projection Tomes

Added a new lobby level to Versus Mode Choose the game mode and level generation style using Shrines Fight against players (or an unlimited supply of Skeletons) in a training arena

Added match summary screen and post-game replay to Versus Mode

Added asset extraction tool to the resource pack menu Creates a template from images and sounds associated with selected entities/tiles Opens automatically when creating a new resource pack Manually accessible by pressing 'Tab' on a local resource pack

Added support for modifying procedural weapons (Onyx weapons, Tridents and modded weapons) in resource packs

Added integration for auto-installing and auto-updating subscribed mods via mod.io

Added a section to showcase the most popular mods when visiting the mod management menu

Added support for placing text labels in the level editor using Ctrl+F (prefix "@")

Added custom rule to control Selective Shopkeeper Retaliation

Added advanced option to prevent DLCs from automatically loading when launching the game

Changes

Changed the sprite of Aria's/Coda's heart container

Changed Shrine of the Feast's activation condition Overeating while standing next to the shrine drops between 1 and 4 items, depending on the amount overhealed Previously, the shrine would require two food items to be eaten, dropping 3 items after the second consumption

Changed Shrine of Fire to self-destruct its rewards if activated via an explosion The shrine now only drops its Fireball Spell upon destruction if it was previously ignited by non-explosive means

Changed trapdoors to transport dropped items to the next floor

Changed Electric Mages to only fire Electric Orbs at their target in multiplayer, instead of any aligned player

Changed players to respawn with a shovel after death in multiplayer

Changed Monk/Coda to fully remove gold piles in multiplayer after stepping into them

Changed minimap to always display the player's current segment in Versus Mode

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed shrines sometimes spawning items inside of walls

Multiplayer bugfixes

Fixed Mary's lamb not being protected from other players' explosions if Friendly Fire is disabled

Versus Mode bugfixes

Fixed players blinking when entering the lobby in Versus Mode

Menu bugfixes

Fixed game not pausing if window focus is lost during a cutscene or level transition

Modding bugfixes

Fixed missed beats when looping Coral Riff's theme if the song is replaced by a resource pack

mod translation generator failing to process some script file paths Fixed error when a mod calls [noparse]inventory.dropSlot()[/noparse] without passing a value for [noparse]keepItems[/noparse]

Visual bugfixes