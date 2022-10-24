NecroDancer Trick-or-Treat Versus Mode Available Now! - SYNCHRONY Update v3.2.0

BOO!!! 👻🎃🍬
We have a treat for you all today... and no, it's not a trick! It's time for NecroDancer's first ever online seasonal event with the SYNCHRONY DLC's spooky new Trick-or-Treat versus mode!! Take on other players in a battle to collect the most candy from now until November 13!
This patch also introduces some other new additions to Versus mode--such as the multi-layered "Raveyard" zone, Vanish and Projection spells & tomes, a lobby level, a match summary screen and post-game replay--plus lots of other changes and fixes! Let's dig in.
New features
-
Added Trick or Treat mode - a seasonal event for Versus Mode! (SYNCHRONY DLC required)
- Enemies drop candy in addition to gold - collect the most candy across three rounds to win!
- Players drop 50% of their held candy when defeated
- Bosses drop a large candy bag upon being slain
- Heal half a heart at any time by eating 10 pieces of candy
-
Added "Raveyard" zone to Versus Mode
- Fight under the full moon in this spooky, multi-layered arena!
-
Added Vanish Spell to Versus Mode
- Temporarily renders the caster invisible for 10 beats
- Picking up items or attacking is not possible while invisible
- Interacting with the world (digging, taking damage, etc.) ends the invisibility early
- Greater version: lasts 20 beats instead
-
Added Projection Spell to Versus Mode
- Creates 3 decoy characters that mimic the caster's appearance and movements
- Each decoy mimics the caster's movement at a different offset (90°, 180°, 270°)
- Decoys disintegrate upon touching an obstacle, taking damage or after 8 beats
- Greater version: spawns 7 decoys (4 of which move diagonally), lasts 16 beats instead, decoys phase through walls
-
Added Vanish/Projection Tomes
-
Added a new lobby level to Versus Mode
- Choose the game mode and level generation style using Shrines
- Fight against players (or an unlimited supply of Skeletons) in a training arena
-
Added match summary screen and post-game replay to Versus Mode
-
Added asset extraction tool to the resource pack menu
- Creates a template from images and sounds associated with selected entities/tiles
- Opens automatically when creating a new resource pack
- Manually accessible by pressing 'Tab' on a local resource pack
-
Added support for modifying procedural weapons (Onyx weapons, Tridents and modded weapons) in resource packs
-
Added integration for auto-installing and auto-updating subscribed mods via mod.io
-
Added a section to showcase the most popular mods when visiting the mod management menu
-
Added support for placing text labels in the level editor using Ctrl+F (prefix "@")
-
Added custom rule to control Selective Shopkeeper Retaliation
-
Added advanced option to prevent DLCs from automatically loading when launching the game
Changes
-
Changed the sprite of Aria's/Coda's heart container
-
Changed Shrine of the Feast's activation condition
- Overeating while standing next to the shrine drops between 1 and 4 items, depending on the amount overhealed
- Previously, the shrine would require two food items to be eaten, dropping 3 items after the second consumption
-
Changed Shrine of Fire to self-destruct its rewards if activated via an explosion
- The shrine now only drops its Fireball Spell upon destruction if it was previously ignited by non-explosive means
-
Changed trapdoors to transport dropped items to the next floor
-
Changed Electric Mages to only fire Electric Orbs at their target in multiplayer, instead of any aligned player
-
Changed players to respawn with a shovel after death in multiplayer
-
Changed Monk/Coda to fully remove gold piles in multiplayer after stepping into them
-
Changed minimap to always display the player's current segment in Versus Mode
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
- Fixed shrines sometimes spawning items inside of walls
- Fixed the Golden Lute not dealing piercing damage when thrown using the Throwing Charm
- Fixed Dorian not collecting gold on Cadence's final boss fight
- Fixed Berserk Spell causing softlocks on Melody's final boss fight
- Fixed Coral Riff not splashing at the correct intervals in Randomizer Mode
- Fixed "8-ball" achievement unlocking when destroying trap rooms
- Fixed enemies moving one beat sooner than usual when testing a level in the editor while a player skin is active
Multiplayer bugfixes
- Fixed Mary's lamb not being protected from other players' explosions if Friendly Fire is disabled
- Fixed co-op leaderboards sometimes counting the number of players in a session incorrectly
- Fixed music speeding up when returning to the lobby from post-game replay in multiplayer
- Fixed music going out of sync in multiplayer when a high-latency player steps on a Tempo Trap
- Fixed late-joining players not synchronizing their music time to the host when joining a paused session
- Fixed Wallpigs delaying their fireball inconsistently in multiplayer
- Fixed damage immunity granted by exit stairs not always resetting correctly when switching levels in multiplayer
- Fixed "Network issues detected" message showing briefly when the host pauses the game
Versus Mode bugfixes
- Fixed players blinking when entering the lobby in Versus Mode
- Fixed visual stutter when looping instant replays
- Fixed Monkeys and Tarmonsters being able to grab newly spawned players in Versus Mode
- Fixed bosses always spawning at the map origin in Versus Mode
- Fixed Versus Mode event countdowns showing after the round ends
- Fixed items and enemies sometimes despawning in Versus Mode lobby
- Fixed players not colliding with each other in Versus Mode lobby practice room
- Fixed stacked items not being picked up immediately in Versus Mode
- Fixed song not looping in 'Last One Dancing' Versus Mode
- Fixed quick restart not showing a confirmation prompt in Versus Mode
- Fixed Jade weapons not applying their poison effect on piercing attacks
Menu bugfixes
- Fixed game not pausing if window focus is lost during a cutscene or level transition
- Fixed disabled DLCs being re-enabled mid-run after loading a saved game
- Fixed saved sessions with more than 2 local co-op players not resuming correctly at startup
- Fixed Pause menu appearing on top of cutscenes in single-player
Modding bugfixes
- Fixed missed beats when looping Coral Riff's theme if the song is replaced by a resource pack
- Fixed Fortissimole rapping out of sync with the music when using a custom soundtrack
- Fixed custom music file chooser failing to reopen after selecting a file name with special characters on Linux
- Fixed mod translation generator failing to process some script file paths
- Fixed error when a mod calls [noparse]inventory.dropSlot()[/noparse] without passing a value for [noparse]keepItems[/noparse]
- Fixed error when removing a script's last setting or snapshot variable while editing a mod
- Fixed mod update checker not refreshing while in the lobby
- Fixed procedural weapon graphics not reloading correctly when changing their parameters
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed "Custom Mode" indicator being visible while the screen is fading out during a level transition
- Fixed co-op HUD health bar displaying incorrectly on the Steam Deck
- Fixed Wallpigs facing the wrong way in the level editor's placement preview
- Fixed Obsidian Shield displaying incorrectly in Mystery Mode
