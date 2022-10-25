Deflector, Discounts & Decor!

Deflector AI has detected some strange growths in the Hub. Are those... pumpkins?

Halloween is all the rage and Deflector is in on the fun! From October 25th to October 31st pick up Deflector at a special 20% holiday discount. In a way, what is dodging and deflecting swarms of projectiles if not tricks? And are strands of DNA not (really-really-REALLY tiny) treats?

Jump into the game and get yourself both. Stroll around the pumpkin infested decorated Hub. See what's bubbling in the giant cauldron. Then get to what Deflector's best known for. Bust viruses and send their bullets flying back at them!

We've also prepared a list of changes & fixes implemented in the Halloween update: