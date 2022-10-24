 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CubeHook VR update for 24 October 2022

CubeHook VR - 1.4.1 Patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 9788023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug when you get to a 5000 score the game will not give you a new cube
-Fixed bug when you will not lose when there are 2 cubes on the line

Changed files in this update

CubeHook VR Content Depot 1815111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link