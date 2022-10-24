Patch 1.0.0.8 - New update

Hi everybody!

We continue to go through the list of improvements for Liber and today we are ready to present you a new update.

In it, we fixed/improved another 20 points, which significantly improved the overall impression of the game.

In this update:

Shooting at the market. We have added a Viking indicator The Labyrinth.

Added mice to the maze for realistic atmosphere

Removed the delay when triggering traps in the maze

Shooting at the Temple. Added the ability to collect cartridges by location (before that, the cartridges in the revolver were endless) The island. Added a bear (be careful!) Forest.

Added dynamic widgets in the parkour space

Changed the enemy's HP for a more comfortable passage.

Slowed down the speed of movement of the Viking at the Hut

The Cave

Fixed glitches with the disappearance of the sound of the environment in the cave

Removed the premature appearance of Press E

Viking village.

Put shutters on the windows

I removed the camera when Alex was in a squat

Level with QTE.

Slowed down QTE flutes for easy passing

Added a skip button (now you can skip the level)

Running to the pier. They closed the gate so as not to knock down the players Wild West.

Fixed the behavior of AI enemies.

Changed Margaret's hairstyle

Made an automatic restart of the level after death And the most important thing!!! Added Steam achievements

The list is impressive, with every update in Liber it becomes more pleasant to play.

But we are not going to stop there! There is more than one update ahead.

Follow the news