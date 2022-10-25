Season 3: Green Walls is now live with new free content!

New content:

Gate of Madness - a new game mode that significantly increases the difficulty level (note: available only to those who have finished the game). If you thought Insane was difficult, we have bad news for you. Only one save game available. Immediate death with insufficient chernobylite available. Madness, as a new stat indicator, permanently lowering the hero's mental condition, lower morale of companions or the inability to obtain weapons from killed enemies. These are just some of the difficulty-enhancing changes.

Brute Force - a new weapon. The Makarov is a classic Russian automatic pistol that, after upgrading, can be used as a type of submachine gun. And barrel modifications will give the shells special properties.

Cooling Towers! - a new map. The power plant cooling towers are two unfinished concerte giants close to Reactor 5 and 6 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Meant to evaporate the cooling water from two reactors, they were never completed as the disaster stopped all works on the site in 1986. The radiation level around them remains high even today. Now you will have the opportunity to visit this spot in person.

We have updated FSR to 2.1 (for DX12) and DLSS to 2.3 version, and added an option to control sharpness in the game while using FSR 2.0! But these are not the only changes. Check out "Fixes and optimization" for more information ;)

Paid content:

Zone Bard

Expansion of the original soundtrack with possibility to control the music in the base. We add a series of new guitar musical tracks with the possibility to interactively switch between them in the base using a playing device. Anytime in the base player can approach the radio and play the selected music track, including the old and brand new songs. Go back to the base, turn on the radio and enjoy the music you choose.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2184830/Chernobylite__Zone_Bard_Pack/

Fixes and optimization:

New content is not the only thing we worked on. There are also a few fixes and changes:

Optimization:

Some of you suggested that having a control over sharpness in the game while using FSR 2.0 would be a good thing, so we added this option - you can adjust it in video settings at any time (applicable for DX12 version)

We fixed possible crash during benchmark session

We expanded information provided in benchmark test summary - now it also mentions FSR, Ray Tracing and DLSS

Sometimes the game was crashing during longer sessions when both FSR and Ray Tracing were turned ON - we made few improvements so it shouldn’t happen anymore

We have fixed small graphical glitches which were visible when using FSR on some versions of Nvidia graphic cards

Bug fixes (major bugs):

VR inception: It’s no longer possible to duplicate “use” interaction on VR machine which resulted in semi-blocker

VR inception: Thanks to your reports, we managed to catch and fix a bug where skills learnt inside VR would block the same ones available in non-VR mode. Thanks!

Jail: Loading saves in specific moments during the Chain Reaction mission resulted in Igor being unable to move. Fear not, you won’t be stuck in jail anymore. The fix will work even if you use the same save

Inventory: Some of you managed to get over 1000 chernobylite crystals and in such a scenario, quest items couldn’t be added to inventory which resulted in a blocker. We were impressed by you dedication and such amounts and decided to increase the crystals’ stack to make sure you won’t be blocked

Bug fixes (minor bugs):

Localization: Thanks to your keen eye for details, we got reports with spelling mistakes/typos in various texts. We fixed most of them. Once again - thank you!

Localization: Czech and French languages were missing in some dialogs - they are now added and displaying correctly

Timeline: It’s no longer possible to fall under terrain after sneaking into specific spot

Ray Tracing: We fixed few minor visual bugs

That's all for today! Have fun with your new content, and remember that it's not over. In a few months, the next and last big pack of new content awaits you.

Also remember, if you have any questions or problems, do not hesitate to contact us on the Steam forum - we’ll be there to help you! :)