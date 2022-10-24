 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat President ~A More Purrfect Union~ update for 24 October 2022

V. 2.0 PATCH: New Faces

Share · View all patches · Build 9787968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey y'all! Big update today, just in time for the 2022 U.S. elections! We're clearing out some of the stock photos we used when we originally created the game and bringing you some all-new faces and places.

  • New character portraits for Bernice, Lola, Pet Store Clerk, Skateboarder, College Student, Rock Patriot, Michelle, Kimmy, and Mr. Mrs. Drew.
  • New hotel room for Thunderpaw, new office for Rover, new café, new pet store, new library, various other new backgrounds.
  • New selection of cute human photos.
  • A few new music tracks.
  • Resized a couple cats.
  • Changed text-highlighting effect (again) for enhanced readability
  • Added an options menu
  • Corrected typos and grammar errors.

Changed files in this update

Cat President ~A More Purrfect Union~ Content Depot 474981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link