V. 2.0 PATCH: New Faces

Hey y'all! Big update today, just in time for the 2022 U.S. elections! We're clearing out some of the stock photos we used when we originally created the game and bringing you some all-new faces and places.

New character portraits for Bernice, Lola, Pet Store Clerk, Skateboarder, College Student, Rock Patriot, Michelle, Kimmy, and Mr. Mrs. Drew.

Mrs. Drew. New hotel room for Thunderpaw, new office for Rover, new café, new pet store, new library, various other new backgrounds.

New selection of cute human photos.

A few new music tracks.

Resized a couple cats.

Changed text-highlighting effect (again) for enhanced readability

Added an options menu

Corrected typos and grammar errors.