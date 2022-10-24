 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 24 October 2022

New update

Share · View all patches · Build 9787922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Knight’s Tour game in Bayou Beaver’s store
Added Mini Color Cube game in original Roon store
Added Master Color Cube game in upgraded Roon store
Added Lucas’ Tower in game Luca Lion’s home
You can now workout on the weight bench in Luca's room
Fixes for insects not always showing on outlying islands

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link