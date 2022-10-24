New update

Added Knight’s Tour game in Bayou Beaver’s store
Added Mini Color Cube game in original Roon store
Added Master Color Cube game in upgraded Roon store
Added Lucas’ Tower in game Luca Lion’s home
You can now workout on the weight bench in Luca's room
Fixes for insects not always showing on outlying islands
Isla Sinaloa update for 24 October 2022
