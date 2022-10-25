HOME THEATER UPDATE!: Version 1.2 is out NOW!



IT'S FINALLY HERE!

This is just a little personal preamble, if you wanna see what this update actually added scroll down :)

The Home Theater Update is out and playable now with new cutscenes, bosses, items, and more! A while back I made a promise that this game would receive a few significant content updates. At first, I hoped that we'd be able to get one out at the start of this year. Between classes, bug fixes, other projects, etc., that didn't happen. Around May or June, we decided that we would put our foot down and get these updates out. We made an internal roadmap (which we shared publicly back in August) and got to work.

After a few months of hard work, the first of these updates is here! We have some big plans for the rest of these updates (and other stuff we're working on) that heavily involve the game's characters. For a long time, we've had all these ideas for the game's playable characters in terms of lore and personality that we never really got to express in-game. We had stories for all of these characters and we discussed how they arrived in the mansion, what their lives were like before the start of the game, and what we believe would happen to them after the game's events -- but most of this never made it into the game... until now.

The goal of this update is to heavily expand on the backstories of the game's playable characters before we dive into some more character-based content in some of the later updates and out-of-game stuff. Enjoy watching the new cutscenes and learn some more about the game's characters!

NEW STUFF

Brand-new cutscenes available for every single unlockable character!

Check them out from the extras menu!

2 new bosses!



Nataleviathan , Earlyborn Destroyer (Floor 3)

Cybil , the Cult Chief (Floor 4)

11 new enemies! Wormbo (Floor 1) Meltface (Floor 1) Cageling (Floor 2) Ashley (Floor 2) Masked Cultist (Floor 3) Cultist Brute (Floor 3) Longleg (Floor 3) Healer (Floor 4) Hazmat (Floor 4) Mousetrap (Floor 4) Portrait Demon (???)

33 new items! Sorcery for Dummies Tiny Wallet The Globe I.E.D Eviction Notice Au Shiny Pocketwatch Eggy Handsaw Silver Soul Baby Chunks Heatseeker Dummy Item Refresher Weapon Refresher Insurance Card Yellow Fedora V.I.P Pass Lucky Dice Private Eye Purple Umbrella Monster Snacks Forever Flame Ultra Hot Pepper Tasty Treat Combustophile Toxic Barrel Gas Mask Hourglass Stethoscope Big Heart Brass Knuckle Pinata

25 new weapons! Dragon's Mouth Flame Minigun Drill Radioactive Hammer Rotten Tomato Record Chest Scaffolding Wind Staff Egg Staff Shell Cannon Fireshell Cannon Eliminator Vacuum Cleaner Mr. Friendly Marching Drum Electrical Nodes Thumbtacks Reflector Gun The Glove Gold Gauntlets Iron Gauntlets Fire Punch Bullet Bomber Sex Gun Radiation Sex Gun

Cybil , a brand new shopkeeper who can be found on alternate floors 1, 2, and 4!

A new post-credits scene for the normal ending!

Brand new character-dependent art for the game-over screen!

CHUNKS PLUSHIE!

We're working with Makeship to create an ADORABLE Chunks plushie! Later today (around 8 PM EST), a crowdfunding campaign is gonna be launched so we can get this thing made. Consider chipping in so you can get your very own Chunks!

Check out the campaign here!

WHAT'S NEXT?

The next update in this series -- the Bombs Away Update -- will be out in December. We haven't settled on an exact date yet, but it'll likely be closer to the end of the month, maybe around Christmas. Bombs Away will have a bit more meat on its bones than the Home Theater Update, including the game's first new character since launch along with a few new achievements. Expect some more substantial information about this update in the next couple of weeks :)

