Achievements & AI - 0.4.0 Update AKA AA Update

Greetings Tankers!

It took some time, but finally we have added bots to the game. It wasn't easy to create AI good enough to drive walls and fight in air combat, but I think we managed. Feel free to test it out and give us feedback on the discord or forums!

There are 3 difficulty options for AI, you can also choose how many bots will be in the round. Fun fact: I think the max amount of AI is set to 99, although we recommend no more than 7 bots. If you have a powerful PC and feel confident, you can try more, but if anything happens, that's on you!

And as for the second part of the update.... we've added not 10, not even 25, but 50 Achievements.

2 of them are hidden, only tip I will give you that one of them you can get during the game and second one in menu.

On top of all that, we also prepared a special discount for this update -35%.

Patch notes 0.4.0

Added:

AI. You can set bots amount and difficulty in game mode settings.

50 Achievements. You can find full list of achievements on Steam.

Physical recoil of whole tank when player shoots.

Labels of buttons, settings etc. change color to white when selected.

Changed:

Halved turret rotation speed.

Updated discord link.

Small tweaks on arenas.

Changed color of the insides (sheets) of books on Toyroom to look more like paper.

Updated version of networking system.

Changed size of first player item in scoreboard

Updated Font in some places

Fixed:

Game mode settings show current value of settings instead of default.

Input icon tip for power up use is now shown accordingly to what device player uses.

The avatar in lobby list is no longer mirrored.

The trees on Toyroom no longer overlap other objects.

Other small fixes on Toyroom.

Issues with burning from lava in online - duplicated deaths etc.

Fixed issue in local mode when health bar was not updated when healed.

Fixed issue with spawning inside Arena_b

Fixed bug where you could not host or join lobby after playing local mode.

Known issues:

It’s not possible to unlock the achievements "Two birds with one stone" (Destroy 2 or more tanks with one bullet) and "1 to 14000605" (Destroy enemy projectile with your projectile) in online mode right now. We are working on it.

mode right now. We are working on it. Bots may not work correctly on Neon City.

Unreleased:

Although you can find in game folder files that suggest there is a mod support, there is not. We were checking if mod support is possible. It is, maybe in future we will add it.

That’s all for now!

Limited Responsibility Team

