Halloween Event 2022

The Halloween event is now available so enjoy the trick or treats from now until November 2nd. You’ll get a couple of new treats this year including the crossbow and arrows.

Drive-In Night of the Living Dead

Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!

Trick or Treating

You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)