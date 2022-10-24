 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survive the Nights update for 24 October 2022

Halloween Event 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9787856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Halloween event is now available so enjoy the trick or treats from now until November 2nd. You’ll get a couple of new treats this year including the crossbow and arrows.

Drive-In Night of the Living Dead

Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!

Trick or Treating

You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)

Changed files in this update

Survive the Nights Windows Depot 541302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link