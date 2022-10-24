Mischievous Monday #11

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new class has been added called the Doll Maker. They can't make use of the usual minions (except for Barrow/Bro), instead they waxraise minions taking the form of the human heroes you face. Peasantry are your mainstay which can be upgraded through the ranks, from peasant, to knight, to paladin. Fanatics whirl their ball around and slow enemies, Flag Wavers speed up nearby minions, while Wizards blow their magical loads. Hero souls are used to upgrade peasants/knights/paladins into a champion form, and eventually you'll be able to waxraise your very own High Wizard and Lord of the Land. There's also 5 achievements added related to the new class, and I snuck in a sneaky challenge run achievement too (Horoscopeophobia).

There's been some upgrades to the Clashful Cards game mode. You can now choose to play it 2 player with a local human taking the place of the computer, and this should work with Steam's online Remote Play Together. It now has a tutorial as well as a shop where you can buy and sell cards, and when starting a game you now have the option of redrawing your cards up to 3 times.

Some misc bits and bobs...

Settings: Added a 3840×2160 4k resolution option.

Added a help tip recommending you check the Settings -> Gameplay for visibility options.

Necrotic Skirmishes: Slowed down the rate bones stop dropping from enemies (since in the previous MM update runs were made longer by default).

Cyclop class - Zogziech Affinity: This meta now allows you to summon any number of Zogziech minions, however you can't summon Azgideth.

Cyclop class - Cylops Exile: Tweaked the offered choices when boneraising (slightly increased chance of a Bonebolster, slightly decreased chance of some special minions like giants/melds/diablos to increase variety).

Changed the Haunted Burials and Blood Blooms meta descriptions so they talk about the new minions they raise (as it was very vague).

When picking up a Hero Soul the boneraise menu top is now coloured differently so you're less likely to mistake it for a regular boneraise (notably with the Cyclop class).

Flying enemies are now immune from Impling claw traps, and the speed at which snared enemies free themselves is now based on their health (so later game enemies are freed quicker).

Impling traps will now disintegrate after 60 seconds if they haven't been set off.

The cool down from super dashing is now increased by 50% during a boss fight.

During a boss fight the Jewellery Box now won't create slimes and Barrow Diggers now won't dig.

The beginning Blacksmith will no longer sell the following relics as they just promote constant restarting for some classes (Enboned Heart, Virginial Bow, Bernard's Watch, Ward Amulet, Horoscope Charm).

Enboned Heart relic: The hard cap limit on its max health boost has been replaced with a soft cap (so will still give a boost but just more slowly the bigger the boost you have).

Bottled Fairy relic: The amount of bottles that can be used per run is now capped to 3 (previously there was no limit since they are removed from your inventory when used).

The Giantan Meldusmous/Mucusoums now count as giants for the purposes of the giant minion cap.

Treasure Chest contraptions will now randomise their type at the start of the run (rather than just when they are created).

The Blood Pact relic description now mentions only discovered relics will be given.

And some bug fixes...

Cyclop class - Zogziech Affinity meta: This was increasing the Deamon minion cap by +1 (instead of +2).

Fixed some minion idle movement issues when there's a lot of minions.

Bodily Fluids spell: The created slimes could sometimes get stuck (eg if a bird was over water).

The Blacksmith, Wandering Merchant, and Loot Box relic, could give relics you haven't yet discovered.

The Blacksmith upgrader would appear if you had that meta level at 2 (should only be at level 3), and had a rare chance of offering you the same relic in different slots.

Buying a Jewellery Box at the Blacksmith would create issues (as it would create slimes even if the menu was still up).

In some maps like the Royal Causeway, minions could sometimes clip through blocking objects (like walls).

Cyclop - Divine Divination meta: The Sealment and Banishment Scrolls weren't converting into re-rolls.

The Sealment/Banishment scrolls were being removed from your inventory when used.

The game window wasn't centering correctly when changing resolution.

The Liche Necromancer class unlock could sometimes not immediately trigger (eg if the last skelly minion came from a Penitence Pin).

Enjoy! :]