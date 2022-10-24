Halloween Patch Notes 1.0.3

Hello everyone!

Welcome to the patch notes for version 1.0.3 of Across the Obelisk which is out now!

Improved Draft system

In this patch, we have changed how cards are chosen in Obelisk Mode and Weekly Challenge. From now on 8 packs of cards will appear (in each pack there will be 3 cards out of 6 possible contained in that pack,) and you will be able to choose 3 of them, with the option to reroll all packs only once.

The basic idea is that each hero is linked to 7 packs that will always be the same for them and a pack of randomly generated cards. With this change, we wanted to avoid the situation in the previous system where some heroes never got the pack they wanted and you had to restart the draft entirely.

We believe that with this new system, the draft is a little more consistent and you always have "something you want" for each hero, but at the same time, it is more difficult to have a perfect deck. Also, only being able to make a reroll brings a certain tactical component when choosing a pack or not. The pack being fully random offers an interesting unpredictable element that can even make you change your initial approach to how you were going to play.

Improved random combats

We have changed the way random combat gets generated and, from now on, no two identical enemies will ever appear in the same encounter. Also, certain champions will coincide with their base enemy version (for example, Colin and Stormbringers or Lana and Spellbinders.) Note that the white and black versions of Act 4 enemies count as different enemies.

Speaking of Act 4, we have added 2 new enemies to give variety to the end of Act 4 and to the random combat generation of the last nodes in all game modes. These enemies are the Dualists and the Magus with their white and black versions.

Finally, in Adventure Mode with random encounters, you will now be able to see random immunities each champion has on the map and in the corruption screen so that you can better prepare yourself!

General Changes & Balance

New Profile system: now you can use and save different in-game profiles that will save your progress and unlocks, so you can play at your own pace with different people or as you want!

**New feature for items:[b] when a hero equips an item they already have, this item will be automatically corrupted (upgrading it.)

Also, as with every patch we always like to give a general overhaul to certain aspects of the game balance. In this case, we have focused on buffing some perks to improve certain playstyles, as well as increasing the damage/heal of most of the cards with "Chain".

Traits

[b]Heiner (unbreakable):** Now grants 12 block (from 10) and 1 Fortify to all heroes at the start of the combat, instead of 2 Fortify to himself.

Perks

New Burn perk: Burn on enemies deals double damage if the enemy has 2 or less curses (including Burn).

Burn on enemies deals double damage if the enemy has 2 or less curses (including Burn). Health perks: the 4th perk increased health to 6 (from 4).

the 4th perk increased health to 6 (from 4). Health perks: the 7th perk increased health to 16 (from 12).

the 7th perk increased health to 16 (from 12). Resistances perks: the 3rd perk increased resistance to 3 (from 2).

the 3rd perk increased resistance to 3 (from 2). Resistances perks: the 6th perk increased resistance to 8 (from 6).

the 6th perk increased resistance to 8 (from 6). Reinforce/Insulate/Courage stacking perks : increased the resistances given to 7% (from 5%) and reduced maximun charges to 8 (from 10).

: increased the resistances given to 7% (from 5%) and reduced maximun charges to 8 (from 10). Fortify stacking perk that increases Fire and Blunt damage increased max charges to 50 (from 10).

that increases Fire and Blunt damage increased max charges to 50 (from 10). Fortify perk that gives block at the end of the round increased to 7 (from 5) for each Fortify charge.

that gives block at the end of the round increased to 7 (from 5) for each Fortify charge. Decay perk that reduces healing received to 75% now can't be dispelled.

that reduces healing received to 75% now can't be dispelled. Decay perk that reduces shadow resistance increased to 8% (from 5%) per Decay charge.

that reduces shadow resistance increased to 8% (from 5%) per Decay charge. Dark perk that makes charges on heroes explode changed to 38 (from 35.)

that makes charges on heroes explode changed to 38 (from 35.) Dark perk that increases the damage of the explosion increased to 35% (from 25%).

that increases the damage of the explosion increased to 35% (from 25%). Dark perk that makes dark on enemies also explode at the end of the turn, now it doesn't remove all the dark charges when it explodes. Charges are only removed on the big explosion.

Cards

Chain Heal: increased heal in all versions.

increased heal in all versions. Chain Lightning: increased damage in all versions.

increased damage in all versions. Chant of Accuracy (blue version): changed target to "Self".

changed target to "Self". Holy Ripple: increased damage in all versions.

increased damage in all versions. Impale: increased damage in all versions.

increased damage in all versions. Saw Blade: increased damage in all versions.

Other

Boons and Injuries will no longer count towards the maximum number of 15 cards in each deck.

will no longer count towards the maximum number of 15 cards in each deck. Restricted Power corruptor: Sanctify cap increased to 100 (from 50).

Sanctify cap increased to 100 (from 50). Madness base 7: starting gold and shards per hero increased to 400 (from 300).

starting gold and shards per hero increased to 400 (from 300). Madness base 8: starting gold and shards per hero increased to 300 (from 100).

starting gold and shards per hero increased to 300 (from 100). HP of enemies in Act 3-4 in the last levels of madness reduced by 10%.

in the last levels of madness reduced by 10%. Champion Guts: changed the card "Desecrate" for "Shadow Cleave", reducing the number of multi hits in area and thus reducing his fury gain and the dark he applies.

QoL & Bug fixes

When a save game is corrupted because the game was closed unexpectedly if there's a saved backup, it will be loaded instead.

In the perk tree, if you have selected a perk that "does not stack" under a multi-selectable perk, this info will also be available when hovering over the main node.

Fixed a bug in cooperative games that showed items as "bought" when coming from an old save game in the same session.

Fixed a bug that could lead to negative health values through the use of corruption nodes and item swaps.

Fixed a bug that produced a different number of corruptions completed among the players in coop games when some reward screens were reset.

Fixed other small issues and text corrections.

Halloween event

During the Halloween event (24 Oct - 3 Nov) the game will have a special Weekly Challenge, this challenge will have its own corruptions and a twist in the gameplay "Darkest Night" a perk that will be applied to everyone (heroes and enemies) and that will explode the dark at the end of every turn. In addition, the game backgrounds will be filled with new sinister Halloween decorations.

Reach the third floor of this Weekly Challenge to unlock an exclusive card back!

Halloween Costmetic Pack

As we teased in our Dev Diary with the artwork for this DLC, it seems only fair that we let you know that the Halloween cosmetic DLC is available NOW on Steam! The new DLC contains Halloween-themed costume changes for our heroes that we think you will absolutely love!

Now, with all of those new changes and all the new information that we’ve provided, it is time for you to jump into the game and tackle the Weekly Challenge and get your free card back for its completion!

Good luck!