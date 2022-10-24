New heroes: Witch Amour and Skeleton Warlord are ready to join your squad! Defeat the Halloween event and spend your tokens wisely! Get the best weapon for Witch Amour and Skeleton Warlord!
Streamer Future Wars update for 24 October 2022
Halloween Event 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update