Streamer Future Wars update for 24 October 2022

Halloween Event 2022

Streamer Future Wars update for 24 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New heroes: Witch Amour and Skeleton Warlord are ready to join your squad! Defeat the Halloween event and spend your tokens wisely! Get the best weapon for Witch Amour and Skeleton Warlord!

