Auxiliaries 3.0

Legates,

I am happy to announce the release of the second major roadmap update, Auxiliaries! As the roadmap suggests, this update adds a new infantry unit, replete with its own centuries and some unique ranks. These auxiliaries behave in much the same way as their Roman-citizen counterparts but with a few stat differences. They are more expensive initially, have more health, and deal slightly more damage. In addition, hailing from the recently conquered province of Transalpine Gaul, they are visually taller than the Romans, more akin to your Briton enemies.

Speaking of the Britons, they have also received reinforcements in this update in the form of roaming Warbands. Unlike convoys and noble gatherings, these groups are a permanent menace in the world. Warbands have their own uniquely named leader, who is present on the battlefield, accompanied by a bugler carrying the fearsome carnyx.

Aside from the two big features, auxiliaries and warbands, a number of other additions, improvements, and optimizations have been made as well. Please enjoy the new content, and as usual, utilize the Discord server for reporting bugs and making suggestions!

Also, see below for an updated roadmap (this is version 2). I have decided to expedite the delivery of the Archers and Artillery update. This of course pushes out the Logistics and Outposts update, but I think having all recruitable units (with the exception of cavalry) ready first will work out smoother.

Thank you for your support!

Update Log: