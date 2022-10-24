Auxiliaries 3.0

Legates,
I am happy to announce the release of the second major roadmap update, Auxiliaries! As the roadmap suggests, this update adds a new infantry unit, replete with its own centuries and some unique ranks. These auxiliaries behave in much the same way as their Roman-citizen counterparts but with a few stat differences. They are more expensive initially, have more health, and deal slightly more damage. In addition, hailing from the recently conquered province of Transalpine Gaul, they are visually taller than the Romans, more akin to your Briton enemies.
Speaking of the Britons, they have also received reinforcements in this update in the form of roaming Warbands. Unlike convoys and noble gatherings, these groups are a permanent menace in the world. Warbands have their own uniquely named leader, who is present on the battlefield, accompanied by a bugler carrying the fearsome carnyx.
Aside from the two big features, auxiliaries and warbands, a number of other additions, improvements, and optimizations have been made as well. Please enjoy the new content, and as usual, utilize the Discord server for reporting bugs and making suggestions!
Also, see below for an updated roadmap (this is version 2). I have decided to expedite the delivery of the Archers and Artillery update. This of course pushes out the Logistics and Outposts update, but I think having all recruitable units (with the exception of cavalry) ready first will work out smoother.
Thank you for your support!
Update Log:
- Added 4 Auxiliary infantry centuries
- Added new Auxiliary object variations and assets
- Added 2 Auxiliary high-command ranks
- Added Gaulish personal names for Auxiliaries
- Added 4 Auxiliary-related quests and 2 Steam achievements
- Added Auxiliary contubernium tent structure
- Added Warbands of varying size and difficulty
- Added new barbarian leader and carnyx bearer assets
- Added upgrade-armor button for each century
- Added random chance for Pila to drop an enemy shield instead of dealing damage
- Added positional damage to barbarians, applies when the player is attacking them
- Added legs dismemberment
- Added mortal wound
- Added new track when encountering warbands
- Added new warbands defeated statistic
- Added 3 warband-related quests and 2 Steam achievements
- Added spacing guideline to tents when building
- Updated help menu with info on warbands
- Updated Museum with auxiliaries
- Updated Museum with carynx and waterloo helmet
- Updated Museum with legion vexillum
- Improved at-camp pathfinding in front of tents
- Improved testudo behavior so units always have their shields up
- Improved camp life with tent distinction (officer/enlisted) and pausing in front of tents
- Improved AI targeting when in large groups
- Improved barbarian shield usage
- Improved player ability to push aside AI
- Changed Legion menu organization to display groups as they would be arrayed in-game when in Battle 3-rows formation
- Changed AI pilum accuracy with added randomness
- Changed charge behavior so Centurions participate
- Changed main menu theme
- Optimized AI targeting by reducing memory usage
- Optimized player controller
- Optimized environment reflection probe
- Optimized AI audio controller
- Optimized convoy/raid/gathering controller
- Optimized AI projectile controller
- Optimized character models with GPU instancing
- Increased legionary speed when in marching mode
- Increased base health of all AI to make fight last longer
- Increased base health of barbarians slightly
- Increased barbarian damage slightly
- Deceased roman armor effectiveness slightly
- Fixed workers not completing structures
- Fixed pilum pool running out when in large battles
- Fixed furca not dropping to the ground if legionary is killed
- Fixed UI issue when selecting units in the Legion tab
