New Patch Live!

Hello everyone!

A new build has been released as of 10/24/22.

Changelog below:

-Painted a new ending image for Garudan. Current felt too underwhelming compared to the others. We wanted to get in a new one that felt more intimate.

-New tank image added

-Added a UI prompt in the date scene for the kaiju menu to assist players

-Tuning on the first Mechachu fight.

-Rewriting the advice section post Mechachu fight.

-More script typo fixes.

Prior patch log as well:

-vsync toggle

-everything coming up giga achievement fix

-tweaked parts of first dates

-few more typo fixes in script

-fixed a menu bug for incorrect button highlighting