 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kaichu - A Kaiju Dating Sim update for 24 October 2022

New Patch Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9787716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new build has been released as of 10/24/22.

Changelog below:

-Painted a new ending image for Garudan. Current felt too underwhelming compared to the others. We wanted to get in a new one that felt more intimate.
-New tank image added
-Added a UI prompt in the date scene for the kaiju menu to assist players
-Tuning on the first Mechachu fight.
-Rewriting the advice section post Mechachu fight.
-More script typo fixes.

Prior patch log as well:
-vsync toggle
-everything coming up giga achievement fix
-tweaked parts of first dates
-few more typo fixes in script
-fixed a menu bug for incorrect button highlighting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link