New Patch Live!

Hello everyone!
A new build has been released as of 10/24/22.
Changelog below:
-Painted a new ending image for Garudan. Current felt too underwhelming compared to the others. We wanted to get in a new one that felt more intimate.
-New tank image added
-Added a UI prompt in the date scene for the kaiju menu to assist players
-Tuning on the first Mechachu fight.
-Rewriting the advice section post Mechachu fight.
-More script typo fixes.
Prior patch log as well:
-vsync toggle
-everything coming up giga achievement fix
-tweaked parts of first dates
-few more typo fixes in script
-fixed a menu bug for incorrect button highlighting
Changed files in this update