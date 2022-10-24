• New Expedition loading screen and mission information graphical background.
• Updated Halloween event graphical assets in the game menu.
• Fixed bug when item boxes in the Store didn't open after purchase.
• Fixed bug when the Premium Founder's Pack purchase window showed headgear icons at the bottom.
• The Game Store tabs were reordered.
Shatterline update for 24 October 2022
Hotfix 1 to the October update (Oct 24)
