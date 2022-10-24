F2P Patch 1. Leveling and EXP gain speed, repairs changes, other improvements

Captains.
Two hotfixes will be deployed this week.
Tomorrow 25 October
Repairs
-
Structure repair is reduced back to 15% (from 30%). Broadside repairs will remain at 40%.
-
This will allow the same enjoyable PVE even when outnumbered as NPCs are not really good at raking, but will reduce the length of PVP battles which currently can go on and on until one of the participants runs out of repairs.
* If you are fighting the Player enemy who is actively repairing - focus on the stern rakes.
Sinking
-
Ships will gain water slightly faster at low structure (below 15% structure).
Low level enemy NPC ships around capitals.
- Number of low level (7th rate and 6th) rate ships around capitals will be increased to provide new players with more hunting opportunities.
Wednesday 26th of October
IMPORTANT: Player experience gains improvements
- Rank experience tiers will be reduced for rank 5 and above (ships above heavy frigates). All experience gained will be calculated and your rank adjusted retroactively. This means that the new system will be used for your old experience gains.
- Crafting tiers and crafting levelling will be made faster especially at rank 7, 6 and 5.
Other changes
- More Search and Destroy missions variability in county capitals and regional cities.
- NPC Raiders are disabled for Caribbean Main for 2 weeks
- Сaptain of the White/Red stats have been slightly tweaked.
Changed depots in dirty branch