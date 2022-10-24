Major Update #10 - Infection Mode and Improvements + Happy Halloween!

Please note: The official Hypercharge Infection servers are currently offline - they will be back up and running soon. In the meantime, you can play with your friends by creating your own lobby.

Small Soldiers,

We're incredibly proud to announce the launch of our #10th major update! Woohoo! None of this would have been possible without your support. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! If you're a fan of Halo infection or remember TimeSplitters 2 Virus mode, then you're in for a big treat.

Happy Halloween! There are no tricks here... Only treats! Things are getting spooky in the world of Hypercharge... There are pumpkins, cobwebs, and some shiny lights scattered throughout each level. But there's something else... You can run, and you can hide, but how long can you survive? Welcome to the new Infection Mode!

So, what's exactly new? Well, first, I'd like to point out that we're still working on improvements and fixes for this mode. We'd love to hear your feedback to help us further improve it. Infection mode (think of it as Plague 2.0) introduces a cool new feature - "Boss Infected". The boss infected has the ability to fire green blasts that can render areas of the map inaccessible -this means survivors can no longer camp in frustrating/impossible places to reach. We've also invested a lot of time into the player bots, which is good news for offline players who will have a much better experience playing alone. Infection mode is a blast to play, and we highly recommend playing with friends.

What are you waiting? It's time to survive!

Become Major Evil himself and Infect other action figures to become your minions. Tip: Use the fire blast!



Captain Grim Beard has joined the fight and is ready to use his (un)deadly experience on the toyfield!



Do you think Ghost Rider can compete with the one and only Green Knight? I don't think so!



Flashlights are now more critical than ever. Work together as a team, and most of all, stay near light!



We didn't just add pumpkins and flashy lights... Every map on Infection mode is now night themed!

PATCH NOTES

ADDED

New Infection Mode (was Plague mode) - One player is chosen as the 'Boss' infected, who has the ability to fire blasts that can render areas of the map inaccessible. Match is now only one round; either the last survivor or the Boss infected will win the game.

Infection Mode (was Plague mode) - One player is chosen as the 'Boss' infected, who has the ability to fire blasts that can render areas of the map inaccessible. Match is now only one round; either the last survivor or the Boss infected will win the game. New 'Grimbeard' Head - new character head for the Wraith character type that can be unlocked by playing Plague.

'Grimbeard' Head - new character head for the Wraith character type that can be unlocked by playing Plague. New 'Green Knight' Head - another new character head for the Wraiths, also unlocked by playing Plague.

'Green Knight' Head - another new character head for the Wraiths, also unlocked by playing Plague. New Halloween themed decorations for all maps!

Halloween themed decorations for all maps! New SFX group for the 'Max Damage' boss infected. (Footsteps, Damage, Foley etc)

FIXED

Fixed many cheese-areas on all maps for the Plague and PvP modes. Less sneaky camp and hiding spots available.

many cheese-areas on all maps for the Plague and PvP modes. Less sneaky camp and hiding spots available. Fixed Radar multithread crash issue on some systems.

Radar multithread crash issue on some systems. Fixed not being able to change difficulty in the game rules when bots are disabled (in Waves mode)

not being able to change difficulty in the game rules when bots are disabled (in Waves mode) Fixed round-change team sorting when bots are added/removed from an online match.

round-change team sorting when bots are added/removed from an online match. Fixed missing hitmarker when a player infects someone.

missing hitmarker when a player infects someone. Fixed some music tracks in PvP from having a strange fade-mix on round start.

some music tracks in PvP from having a strange fade-mix on round start. Fixed pooled particle cache type update for footsteps, weapons and explosions.

pooled particle cache type update for footsteps, weapons and explosions. Fixed some enemy meshes being removed improperly on death due to broken weapon classes.

some enemy meshes being removed improperly on death due to broken weapon classes. Fixed announcement events showing up in Plague mode.

announcement events showing up in Plague mode. Fixed some character materials not flashing red when a player is damaged in PvP.

some character materials not flashing red when a player is damaged in PvP. Fixed voice command radial menu showing up for infected players.

voice command radial menu showing up for infected players. Fixed Demolisher getting stuck outside the Bathroom map (again).

Demolisher getting stuck outside the Bathroom map (again). Fixed environment query system not using actor feet location for testing nav movement.

environment query system not using actor feet location for testing nav movement. Fixed incorrect round counting in PvP.

incorrect round counting in PvP. Fixed Bots having incorrect death counts in PvP/Plague modes over multiple rounds.

Bots having incorrect death counts in PvP/Plague modes over multiple rounds. Fixed Jetpack not dropping on death when using PvP Weapon Sets.

Jetpack not dropping on death when using PvP Weapon Sets. Fixed Weapon Set pickups not restoring last picked up weapon on failed pickup event.

Weapon Set pickups not restoring last picked up weapon on failed pickup event. Fixed team weapon materials not working with weapon sets.

team weapon materials not working with weapon sets. Fixed TRex AI sometimes getting stuck outside of map.

TRex AI sometimes getting stuck outside of map. Fixed crash with first-person camera during invalid windowframe size.

crash with first-person camera during invalid windowframe size. Fixed rounding error in UI completion percentage generation code.

rounding error in UI completion percentage generation code. Fixed tracking angle of some of the non-directional facing turrets.

tracking angle of some of the non-directional facing turrets. Fixed antiair turret, not aiming at the mothership.

antiair turret, not aiming at the mothership. Fixed mothership indicator being hidden by mothership itself.

mothership indicator being hidden by mothership itself. Fixed missing enemy and weapon priorities for bot AI tables.

missing enemy and weapon priorities for bot AI tables. Fixed particle system missing owning object crashes in the core engine.

particle system missing owning object crashes in the core engine. Fixed Kitchen ceiling fan rotation in PvP and Plague modes by disabling their movement.

Kitchen ceiling fan rotation in PvP and Plague modes by disabling their movement. Fixed health component calling client functions on server-controlled pawns.

health component calling client functions on server-controlled pawns. Fixed rare crash by removing populate hidden meshes in player controller.

rare crash by removing populate hidden meshes in player controller. Fixed low-quality LOD meshes on missile truck tracker.

IMPROVED

Improved customisation menu items to better show what a locked head/skin looks like when hovered over.

customisation menu items to better show what a locked head/skin looks like when hovered over. Improved UFO Mothership boss damage FX and health system. Boss is less spongy, and it is more obvious which components can be broken off.

UFO Mothership boss damage FX and health system. Boss is less spongy, and it is more obvious which components can be broken off. Improved Bot survivor AI in plague mode.

Remember, you can run, you can hide, but how long can you survive?

Have an awesome Halloween ahead. - Joe

Digital Cybercherries

