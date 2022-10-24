Share · View all patches · Build 9787596 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 17:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween everyone! For those of you who started playing after Counterpact was released in Early Access, welcome to Counterpact and thank you for playing! I hope you've been enjoying the game so far. I hope all Counterpact players also enjoy this update, as the first (of hopefully many) Halloween update is upon us.

This update includes the following changes:

New Variety Gashapon items:

Party Topper (Common Holiday Outfit)

The Spooky Ghost! (Common Holiday Pet)

Lil' Jill (Common Holiday Pet)

Eternally Screaming Skull (Rare Holiday Pet)

Ghost (Common Holiday Emote)

Pumpkin (Common Holiday Emote)

Boo! (Common Holiday Emote)

Giant Pumpkin (Common Holiday Chair)

Enchanted Broomstick* (Rare Holiday Chair) Despite being classified as rare, players will have increased chances to pull this item this year. This increased chance is equivalent to that of an uncommon outfit.



Trick or Treat!

Due to time constraints, this year's Halloween event will be fairly small in size. In the future, you can expect larger gameplay-altering additions. This year, a smaller metagame will have to suffice.

The first player to score a KO after a round starts will receive the candy.

The player holding the candy receives passive (but slow) health regeneration, a small speed boost, and a small amount of armor!

If an enemy KO's you while you're holding the candy, they'll steal it from you! If you are KO'd by an uncredited source while holding the candy, it will be taken from you, and it will be given to the next player to score a KO.

If you are holding the candy when the round ends, you will receive an Exclusive item! If you already have it, the item's appearance will be upgraded!

Steam:

Steam users can no longer set their display name in-game. Instead, their display name on Steam will automatically be used.

In-game activity is now displayed through Steam's rich presence.

Players can now register accounts linked to their Steam account. Note you will not be able to merge Steam logins and normal Counterpact accounts, so please log into your normal Counterpact account if you already have one. Currently, there is not a way to change your account credentials. When these options are added, you will also be able to convert your Counterpact account into a Steam-linked account and vice versa.



Balancing adjustments:

Back Alley Invitation has received the following nerfs: Maximum attack speed has been reduced. Maximum lifesteal has been reduced. Starting from 100%, Sapped Bonus now increases more slowly as it gets closer to 200%.



Bug fixes:

Fixed the in-game menu appearing instead of the character select menu when entering the Gilded Spire.

Fixed an issue with game server socket refreshing.

Fixed certain Decorated animations on weapons not scaling properly when previewing them in the arsenal menu.

Added some measures to reinforce game server stability.

Miscellaneous:

Launched another official game server located in Singapore. This server is named "Counterpact Official - Southeast Asia".

An "Alert" emote has been added to the default emote menu.

Refined items now display two sparkles instead of one. These sparkles are also slightly more transparent now, to set them apart from Gilded Spire reward sparkles more.

The maximum length of account passwords has been increased to 32 characters.

Back Alley Invitation's attack sound now increases in pitch as the Sapped Bonus gets higher.

The movement speed of moving chairs has been increased.

Game server hosts now have an option to disable metagames correlating to events.

By default, video settings will automatically be reduced if the game is running at slower speeds. An option has been added to disable this feature.

The GUI Smoothing option no longer applies to the in-game chat or the arsenal previews.

The direct map download feature has been removed; game server hosts must now provide download URLs for each map. This was done for optimization purposes, as the map file's raw data had to be kept in memory in order to facilitate direct map downloading.

Keyboard keys for attacking and using abilities have been added.

If there is more than a one-player difference in team sizes, the next player from the larger team will automatically be moved to the smaller team upon being KO'd.

The Halloween items will be in the Variety Gashapon until November 7. Likewise, the Trick or Treat metagame will run during this period of time. If you don't get the Halloween items before the event ends, don't worry! You can either trade for them or wait until next year's Halloween event!

Happy Halloween!

- Little Egg Basket