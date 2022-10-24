Settlement survival 1.0 Official Release

It has been an entire year, since we published the early access version of ‘Settlement Survival’. During the past year, we have consistently collected all kinds of comments and suggestions, making progress in terms of optimizing the game in all aspects, some new gameplay developed. Today, the game finally embraces the release of its official version.

Time flies by, I could still remember the time in last year that with all the uncertainty and nervous feelings, waiting for your feedback after the game is published. Facing all the players in the first time, we had continuously received suggestions and feedback, also certain amount of bug reports. To deal with that, our team had been keep over-time working in the early phrase, and to handle feedbacks from various aspects in every day, also the record to three times of updates in a day was achieved.

After some explicit problems were solved, feedback concerned about deeper mechanisms emerged. After meticulous consideration, we decided to start with the fundamental layer. Due to that, some issues were solved completely, which was not possible in the original version, including:

The remade of processing mechanism. The wide-complaint issue of Butcher Shop and other buildings about its fussy recipe switching was solved for good.

Categorized the Warehouse by items. Guys who prefer refined operation got their wish.

The disabled setting of objects. That’s right. Initially, such a practical function did not exist. It is a super-efficient version in terms of the Priority Usage

The heating logics of Boiler Room. The building was working more efficiently.

Optimized the logic of Citizens. The Citizen AI became smarter.

Re-set up numerical values. Reset and adjusted the existence of a few extremely unbalanced production, making the game more challenging.

Remade of the Happiness and Health. Ultimately fixed the unclear consuming and produced issue of Happiness and Health.

Meanwhile, we also gradually released some new functions, which are:

Auto and passive random events. Enriched and completed the blank period during playing process.

The support of MOD function. It started with the open setting and sharing for players.

Trade and faction system. It’s an efficient way of making money, which provided new pursuit, and also unlocked more excellent buildings and abilities.

A brand new resource point setup. Now players can control the range of some resource points by themselves

The search function of buildings. You can find the targeted building more conveniently, and the vogue search works as well.

Tips optimization. We placed more numerical info on tips, which will provide better understanding of game contents for players.

Increased many modify-enabled functions. The out shape of buildings can be changed, which was no possible in the past.

Added the function that the icon of resource points can be hidden on the map triggered by M key.

The function that woods can be hidden while building, which gives us better view while building something. It was to be used in architectures initially, and we expanded it to the road building later on.

We also adjusted the Technology, by increasing buildings with various new functions, for instance, the Senior Housing, also the Latrine.

There are more hotkey settings, such as: using Shift+Click to copy the building, changing the headcount of employees by the ‘+’, ’-’ key on the keypad, using the right key of the mouse to drag and move the map, using H key to make the woods invisible, and so on.

There were some incomplete functions previously. Thus, we made further adjustment and improvements, including:

Disaster system. Optimized the effect of some disasters. Updated new disasters, such as flooding, sandstorm, animal plague, earthquake, and so on.

Festival system. Exclusive and related events were arranged during the Spring Festival, Christmas, Children’s Day, Halloween, Easter, and other festivals.

Remade new interface of the game. We provided more adjustable parameter by remaking the whole interface of the game. Also, a grading system was given, that can support our players to customize the difficulty.

More Wonder Buildings. The original version only included Great Castle and Great Temple. Later, we added Sankore Madrasah, Great Palace and Grand Thermae as Wonder Buildings, also some small blueprints.

The release of URP version was added after the HDRP version we made can’t be adapted to all the machine models, which was a fresh new technique we learned urgently after the game released.

More language supports. In the initial version, we only prepared 2 versions in Chinese and English each, while now we can support up to 12 kinds of languages.

Additionally, to improve the visual effect and graphic design, we also made some efforts and changes:

The complete renewal of entire UI, the optimization of interaction.

The remade and optimization of building models.

Extra increased hundreds of Decorative Buildings with independent menu.

Enrichment of character models, the differentiation of children, adult and elder modes.

Increased character motions.

The optimizations of the ship motion in movement and turning.

Increased citizen motions of using Carriage and Handcart.

Adaptation of screens with different resolution

At last, in terms of music and sound effect, we also push forward a whole round of updates and adjustments, which included:

Added a batch of OST

Added and adjusted a batch of sound effect of buildings.

Completed the sound effect of interface.

In the upcoming time, we may roll out the following contents:

Tourism system. Receiving tourists, encouraging their consumption, all this make the town famous, even attracts the tourist to settle down in town.

New employee and expert setting. Pay off certain price to gain low-cost labor or high talents.

Career mode. Allow land purchase. Expand the new

More faction-feature architectures.

Extra graphic feature.

More equipped MOD producing tools.

Launch more platforms, like Epic, Xbox and mobile terminal.

More contents stored in our mind and waiting for discussions.

Thanks for your year-long accompany, and your patients with the early assess version. With the official but not a final version, let’s move the forwarding steps, heading to a greater Settlement Survival. Finally, thanks for having you all the way !