Wobbledogs October Update v1.03.00

Happy Haunted Season! I've got some fun new additions to the game for everyone!
New features:
- By popular demand, you can now pet the robo vacuum.
- A new UI menu is now accessible from Dog Storage via a little DNA icon that now shows up next to the selected dog's 3D portrait. This screen lets you view a dog's genetics in full detail and compare them across life stages. Because this is new data being saved as of this patch, existing dogs will not have a full history to view (they'll look the same across all prior ages, apart from growing in size), but dogs going forward will save their past genetics as they age up so you can see exactly how they've changed! One thing to note with this feature is that this data will not be captured in dog codes and will not be transferred when you import a dog, as it would inflate the size of dog codes significantly.
New Content:
-
New suite of seasonal objects!
- 3 new foods are now accessible from the Spooky Food Dispenser (automatically unlocked as long as you have that dispenser unlocked as well).
- 3 new flora.
- 9 new decorations.
- 3 new toys.
-
During the months of October and November the game will now increase the drop rate of spooky themed capsule decorations, and will prioritize spooky themed toys over non-themed toys when digging on a spooky carpet.
New Cheat:
-
There is now a cheat command to adjust the number of max dogs out in the pen at any given time. This is a debug feature and as such may have bugs. It also intentionally does not save/load once you've closed the game. If you set this number too high then your game could chug to a halt and crash so please use it responsibly (or not)!
- SetDogMax <number of max dogs> (e.g. SetDogMax 12)
Bug Fixes:
- Cores should now correctly save their quality when going in/out of storage chests. This will not retroactively apply to cores already in the chest before this version update.
- Cores in the pen should now correctly show their dog's name when viewed in the storage chest UI.
- You can no longer manually spawn dog parts as these objects require script support when created and would be broken when spawned in through cheats.
- Fixed a visual bug where the goal claimed popup would not correctly fade the entire screen on a widescreen monitor.
- Fixed a soft lock when a dog with a beta head tried to apply the desaturated colors mutation.
- Fixed a dog migration load softlock in the event that a dog's dom/rec genes tried to migrate while missing properties.
Have a great week and a Happy Halloween!
