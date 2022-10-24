Wobbledogs October Update v1.03.00

There is now a cheat command to adjust the number of max dogs out in the pen at any given time. This is a debug feature and as such may have bugs. It also intentionally does not save/load once you've closed the game. If you set this number too high then your game could chug to a halt and crash so please use it responsibly (or not)!

SetDogMax <number of max dogs> (e.g. SetDogMax 12)