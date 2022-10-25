Greetings warriors of Calradia!

We’re thrilled to announce the official release of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC and consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X)!

Bannerlord first set off on its journey back in 2012 when it was announced some two years after the launch of its predecessor Warband. And while the company was much smaller in these times of yonder, from the start, everyone poured their hearts and souls into creating a medieval sandbox that would offer players many hours of joy.

We’re immensely proud of the whole team - past and present - that worked together on the title and will continue to do so into the future as we develop the features and changes mentioned in our Release Plans post.

We’re just as much grateful to our community that supported us throughout the early access period, providing feedback and suggestions that indubitably helped us create a better game. It was a pleasure to meet you at events like Gamescom and PAX over the past years, joining in what we all care about - the games we make and the people playing them.

The last few weeks were exciting, not just because they were leading up to release, but because they saw the arrival of eagerly awaited features like custom servers, multiplayer modding, and the steam workshop. It should come as no surprise that our talented community of content creators and event organizers wasted little time putting these to good use. Many mods are now available at the click of a button while multiplayer events are pushing past boundaries - with the most recent one this Saturday peaking at over 500 players on a single server.

Keep an eye on this board if you would like to participate in some of the upcoming tournaments & events.

Those of you following our steam beta news (or even playing it) already know that we have been working on additional content updates to accompany the launch. With today’s release, we are sharing these - and some extras - with everyone. You can find all the details in the patch notes below. You can also watch our latest development update video that recaps some of the recent changes.

Finally, we would just like to once again thank everyone that has accompanied us during the early access as well as everyone that is going to join us for the next part of the journey. Whether you are new to the franchise or an experienced veteran, we hope that you will enjoy Bannerlord.

v1.0.0

Latest Changes:

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred during the “Unify the Empire” quest when a settlement's owner was changed.

Fixed a crash that occurred when starting a siege.

Fixed a crash that occurred due to a party being created in an old quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a story-mode character was healed.

Fixed a crash that occurred when attacking a siege camp.

Fixed a crash that occurred when an allied army took a settlement with the player.

Fixed a crash that occurred during the “Lord Wants Rival Captured” quest when the player delivered the prisoner.

Fixed a crash that occurred after a battle.

Fixed a crash that occurred when talking to a villager party.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the removal of the player's banner item when the character creation screen was opened.

Fixed a bug that caused the player companion’s parties to roam around the campaign map instead of performing hostile actions.

Changes

Introduced voice-over content for the main storyline and greeting dialogues. In the future, all cultures will have unique voices. (Please note that Xbox and gaming desktop do not yet have voice overs. However, we're working towards enabling them on all platforms as soon as possible.)

Slightly decreased loot amount gained during the early game.

Increased the loot variety during the mid/late game.

Decreased the positive modifiers' price multipliers.

Multiplayer

Fixes

Improved lobby server performance.

Changes

Added the ping column to the custom server list.

Disabled family sharing for multiplayer.

Reset all of the rankings (early access statistics remain).

Disabled Early Access badges.

Both

Changes

Added the following Steam-related features: 8 emoticons 6 profile backgrounds 6 trading cards A 5-level badge 1 foil badge

Added 50 achievements (please note that these are not yet available on GOG but we will be working towards enabling them on all platforms as soon as possible).

Modding

Added the following multiplayer scene edit data to the Modding Kit: Siege : sturgia - mp_siege_map_003 Skirmish: vlandia - mp_skirmish_map_002f Captain: battania - mp_sergeant_map_008 TDM: sturgia - mp_tdm_map_001 Battle: vlandia - mp_battle_map_002 Duel: battania - mp_duel_mode_map_004

Fixed a launcher crash that occurred if SubModule.xml was published in the wrong directory for mods.

Previous Beta Hotfixes:

13/10/22

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when a party tried to encounter an ongoing siege.

Fixed a crash that occurred during the Merchant Needs Help With Outlaws quest completion.

Fixed a crash that occurred when successfully helping a party raid a village.

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to delete a save file.

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to create a new game.

Fixes

Assigned the correct new scene to the Omor town.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI marriages.

Fixed a bug that prevented the disorganized state visual on party nameplates from appearing.

Fixed a bug that prevented crafting item property sliders from showing green/red change values.

Fixed a bug that caused the crafting screen to behave incorrectly while the player was naming a crafted weapon.

Initial Beta Changelog:

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player gave an order to a newly created formation during the Order of Battle phase.

Fixed a crash that occurred while loading due to crafted items.

Fixed a crash that occurred while loading a save that was made during a village raid.

Fixed a crash that occurred while calculating the distance for an invalid position.

Fixed a crash that occurred after the Army of Poachers' quest battle.

Fixed a crash that occurred after persuading the Army of Poachers quest party.

Fixed a crash that occurred when disbanding an army.

Fixed a crash that occurred when declaring war while waiting in a settlement with an army.

Fixed a crash that occurred when leaving a town or a castle after a peace barter as an independent clan.

Fixed a crash that occurred when discharging a companion that was at the time a leader of a disbanding clan party.

Fixed a crash that occurred if Galter was healed during the Rescue Your Family quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred when losing the battle against mercenaries of the Company of Trouble quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred after the lord’s hall keep battle ended.

Fixed a crash that occurred if the trade-bound village didn’t exist.

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to talk to a prisoner of another noble.

Fixed a crash that occurred while waiting in a settlement.

Fixed a crash that occurred when activating the Notable Wants Daughter Found quest while having a high scouting skill.

Fixed a crash that occurred if the main party was defeated in Radagos' hideout.

Performance

Improved campaign map performance.

Fixed a bug that caused campaign map performance issues for players with a high scouting skill level.

Fixed a memory leak related to the campaign atmosphere.

Localisation

Minor localization improvements.

Art

Added 6 new battle terrains (click here to see their locations).

Added 10 new town scenes (Qasira, Razih, Hubyari, Dunglanys, Makeb, Akkalat Tyal, Omor, Revyl, Varcheg and Ocs Hall).

Added 2 new empire castle scenes (which can be found in various locations, for example, Chanopsis Castle and Corenia Castle).

Added 2 new hideout scenes (mountain and seaside).

Added 19 different cloth/fur pieces (spear banners) to existing polearms.

Fixed a bug that caused cloth meshes to be rendered as random polygons.

Fixed a bug that caused riders in the pledge cutscenes to not be mounted on horses properly.

Fixed various graphical bugs related to cutscenes.

Fixed bugs on various scenes.

Campaign Map

Improved the campaign map visuals and the campaign map atmosphere.

Conducted small balance and village production changes to match the recent economy changes.

UI

Changes

Added two new cinematic outros for completing the storyline quests.

Added a visual representation of the "Disorganized" state in party nameplates and added the duration of this state to the mobile party tooltip.

Enabled right-click to open the encyclopedia page in Gather Army popup for party leaders which allows players to see their traits before calling them to their army.

Added a new "Manage Troops" action to the army overlay popup for parties that are in the same clan as the player.

Improved NPC feedback on crafting order requirements.

Added new encyclopedia tutorials.

Changed cutscene notification texts from present perfect ("On DATE, XXX has done this") to past tense ("On DATE, XXX did this").

Merged the “encountering a settlement under siege” and the “encountering a besieging party” menus into one.

Fixes

Fixed a bug with the army management overlay that enabled players to converse with party leaders that were too far away.

Fixed a bug with the party screen that caused the upgrade and recruit popups to open with shortcuts even when they're disabled.

Fixed a bug with the education screen that caused the child's armor to be shown in incorrect colors.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to get stuck during loading if an encyclopedia page was opened right before going into a mission.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze on the inventory screen.

Fixed a bug that caused banners on settlement nameplates to not get updated in some instances.

Fixed a bug that caused unequippable items to have the "Equip" button shown in their inventory tuples.

Fixed a bug that caused the support button on the kingdom screen to be disabled incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to craft weapons even if none of their characters had enough crafting stamina.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to invite parties to their army even if they didn't have enough influence.

Fixed a bug that caused the "You're leaving free loot behind" warning to show up in incorrect cases.

Fixed a bug that caused localization issues related to the custom battle and the leave battle inquiry.

Fixed a bug that caused scaling issues related to the character creation and face generation screens.

Fixed a bug that caused order texts to appear as incomplete in missions.

Fixed a bug that prevented the kingdom peace offer from working correctly when clicking on the notification.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the campaign map to be visible during screen transitions.

Battles and Sieges

Added Banners and the Banner Bearers feature. Banners are equipable items for heroes that can provide various combat bonuses to the hero’s formation. They are accessible and equipable through the new inventory item slot (both for the player character and clan members). Players can obtain banners as rewards for accomplishing various in-game tasks, defeating enemy nobles, clearing hideouts or reaching certain campaign milestones. AI nobles can equip and use banners. AI nobles can use tier 1 banners. AI clan leaders can use tier 2 banners. AI faction leaders can use tier 3 banners. The player character and the player’s clan members can equip all tiers. A total of 45 banners with different tiers and different effects have been added. Banner Bearers Banner bearers are special troops that can carry a banner on the battlefield and provide various bonuses to the other troops in their formation. Each formation can have a banner bearer promoted from regular troops by assigning banner-equipped heroes to the formation during the Order of Battle phase.. In case of a banner bearer's death, their banner will stick to the ground at a 60-degree angle. Another troop in the same formation within a certain radius will take up the banner and continue to fight (cavalry included). The player can pick up any banner of its allied troops and provide a bonus for the formation of that banner.

If a battle mission is not resolved because of the battle size and wave count, the game now returns to the encounter menu. If there is a huge strength difference between the sides, even if there are remaining troops on both sides, the battle auto-resolves. Added an option to set the number of reinforcement waves (can be set to 3, 4, 5 or unlimited). The default option is "Unlimited".

Increased the variety of items gained through loot.

The disorganized state penalty no longer applies to parties with less than 10 troops.

Improved the reinforcement spawn system. New troops now no longer spawn if all the allied troops are retreating.

Reinforcement troops are now assigned to their best matching formations (infantry, ranged, cavalry and ranged cavalry). If there are multiple best-matching formations, the one with the lowest number of troops is selected.

Fixed a bug which displaced and rotated the player during the Order of Battle phase.

Fixed a bug which caused troops not to charge after the Order of Battle phase even though they were given a charge order during it.

Fixed a bug which caused the AI general not to retreat while all of his troops were retreating.

Fixed a bug that caused commanders to not behave as intended due to unset commander behaviors.

Fixed a bug that caused formations to teleport during the Order of Battle phase if they didn’t have valid order positions.

Fixed a bug that prevented new units assigned (via the reinforcement system or transfer) to a formation with the “Retreat” movement order from retreating. Similarly, retreating units (due to an order, not due to panic) transferred to a formation with a non-retreat movement order now correctly adopt that new order.

Fixed a bug that prevented field and siege battles from ending.

Retreating during an offensive siege now removes the battering ram and siege towers.

Hit points of siege equipment between the campaign map and mission now get synchronized. If you retreat during an offensive siege where your equipment was damaged, it will remain damaged on the campaign map.

Improved the reorganization system to make the formation movements more sensible when a siege engine approaching the walls is destroyed.

Fixed a bug that caused the Engage order to spawn defender troops outside the castle walls.

Fixed a bug that caused defender troops to spawn outside the castle walls when selecting multiple formations and giving them an order.

Fixed a bug that caused AI attackers to use siege weapons in a siege even when their numbers are too low.

Fixed a bug that prevented the attackers from opening the castle gate from the inside after wiping out defenders that just closed them.

Fixed a bug that prevented correct order icons from showing and formations from being ordered to follow siege weapons during deployment.

Fixed a bug that prevented mounted troops from correctly attacking siege weapons.

Fixed a bug that caused formation agents to not use siege towers or rams.

Fixed a bug that caused defending troops that were standing on the walls in sieges to get hit by attacking archers due to incorrect shield usage.

Fixed a bug that caused the troops to misdirect their melee attacks on entities like siege rams.

Fixed a bug that caused a field battle scene to open instead of a siege scene when the player was defending the settlement from besiegers.

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to enter a besieged ally settlement without sacrificing troops.

Character Development System

Changed the Artisan Smith perk role to Party Leader.

Reduced the Efficient Campaigner secondary perk bonus to 15%.

Reduced the Master of Warcraft primary perk bonus to 15%.

Increased the Price of loyalty skill limit to 250.

Fixed a bug that triggered Riding/Athletics skill experience gains even when not moving on the campaign map.

Fixed a bug that caused death-related functions to not work as intended when disabling birth and aging options. For example, notables not disappearing at low power, rebels not being lost after the rebellion is over and executions not working.

Clan and Party

The food variety morale penalty no longer applies if the party is starving.

Increased the base prisoner limit for dungeons.

Added an encyclopedia log for destroyed clans.

Fixed a bug that caused more than 500 influence to be required when promoting a companion to a noble.

Fixed a bug that caused minor faction parties to target the same village over and over again and get stuck in the process.

Fixed a bug that caused underage siblings of the main hero to spawn in.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from expelling a companion during the “after-battle rescue” conversation.

Fixed a bug that caused companions that have been left in a settlement by the player to move to another settlement.

Fixed a bug that duplicated the dead main hero's equipment after heir selection.

Fixed a bug that prevented AI noble parties from leaving hero prisoners in settlements.

Armies

Kingdoms now count rebellions as a threat and form armies even if their only enemy is a rebel clan.

Kingdoms and Diplomacy

Reduced the likelihood of defections from the player and AI kingdoms.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Citizenship kingdom policy from working as intended.

Economy and Trade

Added new horse types and changed horse stats: Added 2 sumpter, 1 neutral and 7 war horses (1 for each faction and 1 neutral). Added a new horse category called “Noble Mount”. Updated mount and war mount names. Increased the maximum horse tier from 3 to 6 and improved the horse tier distribution. Updated the horse price calculation formula to reflect the horse stats to horse prices ratio more meaningfully. Increased the pack camel’s base price value from 140 to 220 and carry weight from 100 to 150. Updated all of the mounts' riding stats to highlight the characteristics of different horses. Increased the charge damage of all mounts. Decreased the difficulty stats of all mounts.

Modified items can now be found in shops as well.

Revamped the Item modifier system to increase the amount of positively modified items. You are still more likely to find negatively modified items from battle loot. You are more likely to find non-modified and positively modified items in shops.

Fixed a bug that caused caravans to give trading tips from the same town.

Crafting

Fixed a bug that caused the newly unlocked indicator to not show up after unlocking a new crafting piece.

Settlement Actions (Town, Village, Castle and Hideout)

Replaced the old tavern mercenaries with three new mercenary troop trees (Western Mercenaries, Eastern Mercenaries and Sword Sisters). Increased the mercenary daily wages by 50%. Perks that reduce mercenary wages now directly do so instead of reducing a fraction based on the number of mercenaries in the party.

You can now see the hire mercenary menu option in taverns even when you don't have enough denars to hire the mercenaries.

Fixed a bug that caused the prisoner to spawn in an unreachable place during the Prison Break mission.

Fixed a bug that allowed notables to join tournaments.

Fixed a bug that caused prisoners located in the main clan’s settlements to be sold randomly even when the prisoner count was below the prison size limit.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from making a move while playing MuTorere in the Thractorae Castle.

Fixed a bug that prevented the spawning of selected troops in hideouts and lord’s hall fights if the unit spawn prioritization setting was not set to default.

Quests & Issues

Revised the main storyline quest conversations and logs.

Troops sent to solve quests alongside companions now receive their total wage for the duration of the quest upfront.

Tracks are now removed after the Escort Merchant Caravan quest is completed.

Fixed a bug that caused the Transfer All button to not work correctly on the Landlord needs Manual Laborers quest troop transfer screen.

Adjusted the Deliver the Herd quest spawn conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused the required troops amount on the party screen to change while selecting troops to send them to solve an issue.

Fixed a bug that enabled the conspiracy troops to be taken as prisoners.

Fixed a bug that prevented certain quest failure effects for Overpriced Raw Materials, Captured by Bounty Hunters, Village Needs Tools, Notable Wants Daughter Found, Spy Party, Prodigal Son, Family Feud and Needs Help With Brigands quests from coming into effect.

Fixed a bug that prevented a successful persuasion during the Noble Revolt quest.

Fixed a bug with a main storyline conversation which caused the supported sides to be switched in the dialogue text.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Caravan ambush quest failure from taking place on war declaration.

Conversations & Encounters

Updated the conditions to join a map event. To engage in an ongoing map event, all parties on one side should be non-hostile, and all parties on the other side should be hostile. For example, enemy armies in close proximity will no longer aid you against bandits.

Fixed a bug that caused a warning to be displayed explaining that you're leaving loot behind even though all the loot had already been taken.

Fixed a bug that prevented the villagers from trying to bribe the player or from surrendering when outnumbered.

Fixed a bug that made notables wear different equipment sets in different conversation scenarios.

Other

Looter no longer uses the Blacksmith Hammer.

Vlandia Militia Veteran Archer now uses an Arbalest.

Boar Champion now uses a Hickory Crossbow.

Vlandian Levy Crossbowman, Boar Veteran and Boar Novice now use a Heavy Crossbow.

Slightly adjusted the light crossbow prices.

Empire Caravan Guards are now horse archers with light crossbows. They now have 110 crossbow skill (was 15).

Vlandian Caravan Guard now has 60 crossbow skill (was 15).

The following weapons are now light crossbows: "Simple Crossbow", "Light Crossbow", "Fine Crossbow".

Changed the Heavy Crossbow statistics (missile speed is now 80, accuracy is now 96, thrust damage is now 82).

Changed a description related to Vlandian ranged infantry weapons.

You can now unlock all crafting pieces via the console with “Campaign.unlock_all_crafting_pieces”.

Fixed a bug that prevented the “add_building_level” cheat from working for some building types.

Multiplayer

Crashes

Fixed a client crash that occurred when selecting a team while the battle was ending.

Fixed a client crash that occurred when changing the language while spectating a player.

Fixed a client crash that occurred when quitting a game.

Fixed a crash that occurred when someone joined a server.

Art

Fixed a bug that caused item preview cloth physics to be glitchy in inventory and customization.

Animations

Fixed an animation bug that occurred when a chain attack got blocked or it bounced.

Design & Balance

Fixed a bug that affected the Javelins throwing speed and accuracy.

Other - Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug that caused the player to have the wrong name/info in the lobby.

Server & Network

Increased lobby server speed on login.

Increased the theoretical limit for concurrent players on a custom server to around 1000.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be disconnected from the lobby.

UI

Fixed a bug that caused duplicated perks to appear on the Empire Legionary perk list.

Fixed a bug that caused wrong K/D/A statistics to be displayed on the Recent Games window.

Both

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred due to animation loading.

Art

Adjusted the algorithm responsible for resizing the helmets to correctly fit the different head shapes, removing the bug that caused helmets to be too large.

Horses now generate the correct dust when traversing on grass terrain.

Fixed a bug that caused blood decals to trigger blue-tinted visual glitches on flora.

UI

Changes

Added an option to enable/disable the chat box in SP or MP.

Disabled the voice and teeth animations during randomization in the face generation screen.

Added 2 missing characters to the Korean font.

Added the Game Version number in-game. It is visible on the main menu and the options screen.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the "Reset" and "Reset All" buttons to not function properly in character creation.

Performance

Performance improvements related to agent movement sounds.

Fixed many memory leaks.

Reduced the general memory usage of the game.

Animations

Added new idle animations for the mounts without riders.

Combat

Overhauled the AI movement system through a range of physics adjustments, better situational understanding, and manners (waiting on the allies ahead) and by implementing a partial, 360-degree input for the AI. This notably improves issues with troop congestion (jittering), helps the AI deal with difficult terrain and avoid siege engines.

Increased the distance between agents standing in formation.

Improved the melee fight behavior of ranged agents. They will no longer ignore nearby enemies.

Improved the cavalry troops' couch lance behavior, making them more inclined to use it.

Making a mount rear is now possible only by attacking it from the front.

Fixed a bug that prevented crossbow troops from reloading their weapons.

Fixed a bug that prevented mounted archers from facing the enemy while holding ground on their formation positions.

Fixed a bug that caused mounted crossbowmen to get stuck when running out of ammo.

Other

Reduced the patch sizes of future patches.

Fixed a bug that caused large chunks of the screen to become black when enabling one of the resolution scaling options.

Modding