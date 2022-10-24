ImmaterialAI 4.6.3

Update 4.6 came out bumpy, but that's okay, thats how alot of roads are in Romania yet cars still use them every day.

Fixes/changes

some users were unable to use the space bar in certain text fields

AI chat node selection dialogs get their theming fixed, the input field was the color of the background after the app-wide dialog retheming

node actions would sometimes not sync after changes

main quest insights wouldn't correctly unlock after the new quest added in 4.6

A quick reminder to everyone, Steam Scream Fest starts tomorrow and lasts until the 1st of November, with exclusive IAI content and functionality during the event: