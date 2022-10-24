 Skip to content

ImmaterialAI update for 24 October 2022

ImmaterialAI 4.6.3

Build 9787398 · Last edited by Wendy

Update 4.6 came out bumpy, but that's okay, thats how alot of roads are in Romania yet cars still use them every day.

Fixes/changes

  • some users were unable to use the space bar in certain text fields
  • AI chat node selection dialogs get their theming fixed, the input field was the color of the background after the app-wide dialog retheming
  • node actions would sometimes not sync after changes
  • main quest insights wouldn't correctly unlock after the new quest added in 4.6

A quick reminder to everyone, Steam Scream Fest starts tomorrow and lasts until the 1st of November, with exclusive IAI content and functionality during the event:

  • double experience gain
  • exclusive skin if you import at least one fear and its solution from the Fears bundle during the event
  • exclusive skin if you use the new Fearless AI chat during the event

