Tunguska: The Visitation update for 24 October 2022

Update 1.55 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • "Ghost of Valentin" Halloween event is NOW LIVE!

  • Improved the cursor flickering when holding down MMB to rotate camera

  • Added a button in the trading window to close it without having to press ESC

  • Fixed a bug exploit with trading and unlimited money

  • You can now hold either LSHIFT or RSHIFT to click and transfer items from containers

  • Wood debris from breaking crates will ignore raycast, making it easier to pick up items buried under it

