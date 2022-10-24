Update 1.55 Patch Notes

-
"Ghost of Valentin" Halloween event is NOW LIVE!
Improved the cursor flickering when holding down MMB to rotate camera
Added a button in the trading window to close it without having to press ESC
Fixed a bug exploit with trading and unlimited money
You can now hold either LSHIFT or RSHIFT to click and transfer items from containers
Wood debris from breaking crates will ignore raycast, making it easier to pick up items buried under it
