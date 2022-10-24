Queuing, The Exorcist and the two last customers.

Hi all,

Let’s start the week with an update!

Vintage Records from Hell has been in early access all summer and should officially be released Friday! The release version is almost ready...I just have a few adjustments and story text to add here and there. Which means I’m going to have a hell of a busy week!

Here’s what you can find in this update :

Queues.

Awhile back I designed two queuing system in the game. A queue for the clients in line at the cash register and a second one that is used when manually filling up the record racks.

Both of them had issues.

This weekend, both got optimized/redesigned to work properly.

The Exorcist

Skill 7 – The Exorcist never really worked. ( Yeah, I know right!) It was finally properly implemented over the weekend.

Fixes

• Client Cash register Queue has been optimized/redesigned.

• Record Rack refill Queue was optimized/redesigned.

New Stuff!

• Two last customer characters have been added.

• Shadows have been added to the record racks.

• New sounds have been added throughout the game.

What’s next!?

• I still need to write and create the final cut scene.

• Some character dialog needs to be updated.

• Some game text needs to be updated.

• Some final UI adjustments are coming.

Alright, have a great week!