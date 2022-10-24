The Fire Spooky Event

Hello!

Hello everyone! I know it's been a pretty long time but there's finally a new event map for The Fire! This map is completely free and available now in the extras tab in game! I really appreciate the support I've received on this game and it means a lot to me to see all the people who've enjoyed it. Unfortunately, this will likely be the last major update to The Fire, so hopefully you all enjoy it!

Alpha Level

Something I've thought would be interesting and have wanted to add for a while is the alpha map from the original demo of The Fire, so for a new extras level I've ported the very first map for The Fire into a new level, just for people to see the history of the fire.

Patch Notes

Additions

-The 'Spooky' chapter

-Some spooky new tunes

-Two new achievements to unlock in the Spooky chapter

-The 'Alpha' chapter

-A new achievement for beating the Alpha chapter

Fixes

-Balanced out multiple platforms in different levels

-Adjusted some of the controller settings for the menu

-Fixed an issue with improper saving