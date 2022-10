Share · View all patches · Build 9787167 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The full version of Party Maker has just become available on Steam!

Don’t hesitate and check out our game! We’ve prepared for you over a dozen fascinating locations, hundreds of decorations and many more!

It’s just one click away from you. Just hit the download button and start your own Event Agency!

Have a great time!