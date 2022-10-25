Happy Hauloween Event

Join us now as we celebrate our latest World of Trucks event - Happy Hauloween!

It’s time to start your rigs tonight,

Begin to haul with bumps of fright,

For Hauloween is in the air,

And there’s no time to flee nor dare

To hide away from all the treats

That wait for you, but not to eat,

NO, they must be hauled, delivered quick,

Then parked away, now that’s the trick!

We would love for you, our #BestCommunityEver, to join the fun festivities by delivering yummy Halloween Treats for everyone across all trucking territories - a community goal of 666,000 deliveries in total in fact! We have a terrific-looking Halloween-themed trailer that will carry your special event cargo...

...and this is also a great chance for you to create a matching paint job with your truck for that extra element of fun and immersion, especially if you happen to own the Halloween Paint Jobs Pack DLC for either ETS2 or ATS.

Your #HappyHauloween has another surprise waiting for you in the form of a new Desktop Background Theme this year. It's something new, a nice short term change of scene, that we have created for the duration of the event to help you get more into the Halloween spirit - we hope you like it!





Your personal goal requires 13 deliveries of Halloween Treats cargo, and we've got some really superb rewards on offer, including a World of Trucks Achievement. All jobs for the event will be 100Km each (62.1 mile) or more, and don't forget to check out the rules.

Rules

Using External Contracts, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both, the community goal is to achieve 666,000 deliveries of Halloween Treats cargo, from any city in any trucking territory.

When a player completes 13 deliveries of Halloween Treats cargo, across any trucking territories in either game, it will complete their personal goal.

Rewards:

Personal: Players that complete 13 or more deliveries of Halloween Treats cargo, will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement, as well as a very cute, but spooky, Swinging Bat dashboard toy as a Steam inventory item for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.

Community: When the community goal of achieving 666,000 deliveries of Halloween Treats cargo, from any city is met, and if the player has also achieved their personal goal then they will receive a scary, but happy, Pumpkin Head hanging toy as a Steam inventory item for their cabin.

Note: In order to qualify for any community reward, you must complete at least your personal goal in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both. Each reward will be a Steam inventory item for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Once completed, claim your reward in the Events page on your World of Trucks profile.

The event will be concluded on Sunday the 6th of November at 23:59 UTC.



This is going to be a really fun event, held across both of our games, American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, with deliveries counted in both games, so why not share this experience across both sides of the Atlantic this year using the hashtag #HappyHauloween on our ATS / ETS2 Facebook pages, Twitter, and Instagram profiles, we can't wait for your pics!