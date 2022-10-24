 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

There Is No Light update for 24 October 2022

New update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9787089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings!

We're happy to announce this week's update 🎃
We are really thankful for all the feedback we're getting, and we're happy and willing to continue the game's improvements!

Update's list:

  • Added option to remove black frames for widescreen monitors. To do this, change the new "Cropping frame" option in-game settings to "Letterbox".
  • Fixed a bug with the quest ring which could be picked up 2 times after protecting Spiritina.
  • Karma meter now appears before the use of karma doors and first-aid kits
  • Removed the opportunity to jump on the final moving platform in the "Vault of Heaven" location, skipping all the previous ones in the section with the fire tubes
  • Passages to karma doors in the "Vault of Heaven" location have been moved to make them easier to find
  • Added weapon swap icons to Superbia and Mendacium tutorials
  • Added information to the first-aid kit tutorial that first-aid kits do not restore after being used
  • Updated save logic for localization, which should potentially fix bugs with non-saved localization for some players
  • Fixed the disappearance of the glass on the bartender's counter at Central Station.

Follow us:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1132981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link