New update!

Greetings!
We're happy to announce this week's update 🎃
We are really thankful for all the feedback we're getting, and we're happy and willing to continue the game's improvements!
Update's list:
- Added option to remove black frames for widescreen monitors. To do this, change the new "Cropping frame" option in-game settings to "Letterbox".
- Fixed a bug with the quest ring which could be picked up 2 times after protecting Spiritina.
- Karma meter now appears before the use of karma doors and first-aid kits
- Removed the opportunity to jump on the final moving platform in the "Vault of Heaven" location, skipping all the previous ones in the section with the fire tubes
- Passages to karma doors in the "Vault of Heaven" location have been moved to make them easier to find
- Added weapon swap icons to Superbia and Mendacium tutorials
- Added information to the first-aid kit tutorial that first-aid kits do not restore after being used
- Updated save logic for localization, which should potentially fix bugs with non-saved localization for some players
- Fixed the disappearance of the glass on the bartender's counter at Central Station.
Follow us:
Changed files in this update