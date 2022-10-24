New update!

Greetings!

We're happy to announce this week's update 🎃

We are really thankful for all the feedback we're getting, and we're happy and willing to continue the game's improvements!

Added option to remove black frames for widescreen monitors. To do this, change the new "Cropping frame" option in-game settings to "Letterbox".

Fixed a bug with the quest ring which could be picked up 2 times after protecting Spiritina.

Karma meter now appears before the use of karma doors and first-aid kits

Removed the opportunity to jump on the final moving platform in the "Vault of Heaven" location, skipping all the previous ones in the section with the fire tubes

Passages to karma doors in the "Vault of Heaven" location have been moved to make them easier to find

Added weapon swap icons to Superbia and Mendacium tutorials

Added information to the first-aid kit tutorial that first-aid kits do not restore after being used

Updated save logic for localization, which should potentially fix bugs with non-saved localization for some players

Fixed the disappearance of the glass on the bartender's counter at Central Station.

