Update for Kreedz Climbing released

This patch will be automatically applied by Steam within 15 minutes. You may have to restart Steam for the update to immediately begin downloading.

Please note that when a patch is released, the currently running servers will be out of date and won't show up on your server browser anymore. Once they update they will appear again!

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where trying to load a demo that was several hours long would fail with an unexpected "bad inline model" error.

Fixed an issue where trying to return from spectating while inside a crouching space (like a vent) would cause you to get stuck.

Fixed a possible issue that might cause a map completion achievement to not be awarded. Note that completing a map with no checkpoints used doesn't award the checkpoint used version (so each map has to be done twice, once with checkpoints and once without) and achievements won't be awarded if cheats were used at any point since the game was opened (even on other maps) or if a course was completed unreasonably quickly!

Happy climbing!