Synth Riders update for 27 October 2022

Dance With The Dead this Halloween in Synth Riders!

Swooping in to all major VR platforms is a free update to Synth Riders, just in time for Halloween. Joining the soundtrack is a new free song by Synthwave-favourites Dance With The Dead, and their intense blend of guitars and Synthwave EDM is perfect to celebrate the spookiest time of the year!

Unpack a pile of trick-or-treats in game from today:

  • New FREE song, “Riot” by Dance With The Dead joins the “Synthwave Essentials” collection, increasing your library to 58 included songs!
  • New Halloween/Spooky themed decals to show your style in Single or Multiplayer (Settings > Color > Decals)
  • Two weeks of Spooktacular Challenges, where we’ll be challenging you daily to play the “spookiest” music from the Synth Riders soundtrack
  • On your next visit to Spin City - either in the Multiplayer lobby or to play your next song - look out above! You can visit anytime through the Stage selection on the Song Select screen, or by changing Settings > Visuals > Home Stage.

Show us your spooky platform, what you found in Spin City or your costume/cosplay for Halloween! Tag us on social media @synthridersvr #synthriders

We hope that you enjoy the new content and as always, feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

New Song: Riot by Dance With The Dead
Where: Synthwave Essentials Pack
When: Available from 27 October 10am PT

Watch Full gameplay of the new song:

