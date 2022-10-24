 Skip to content

Madshot update for 24 October 2022

Madshot Halloween Update

Build 9787034 · Last edited by Wendy

Welcome back humans, we've got some news for you.

We are working on a big update that is just around the corner but - in the meantime - it’s time to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, so… you’re officially invited to join our first Halloween-themed event!

Jump in the Madshot’s madness again to experience:

  • A new ultimate ability: “Face of the hallow”
    Endless sticky bombs (thorny pumpkins).

  • A new rite: “Rite of the hallow”
    Destroy a certain number of pumpkins to receive 666 aether in rewards.

  • Halloween decor everywhere!

  • Meet the new Miniboss “The Scarecrow”
    A friendly pumpkin head scarecrow-ish.

Don’t be scared, join us in the abyss (and from the 25th October with a special discount for fresh meat)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1524550/Madshot/

See you there!

PS: A new door seems to be opening and something chaotic is coming our way. It's supposed to be a secret but I think I can tell you... (a tentacle pops from the shadows and takes Camilla away).

  • Camilla from HOOK

