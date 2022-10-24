New Halloween Scenario

Dear Shopkeepers,
This Halloween you can enjoy some new thematic additions to Winkeltje. In this update you can try out a new playable scenario called 'The Harrowing'. In this scenario, you can complete objectives to earn new theme appropriate outfit colors. Additionally, there are also a couple new decoration pieces to really scare the jeepers creepers out of your customers. Lastly, you can take part in our Halloween contest on Discord where you are challenged to create your best looking Halloween shop for a shot at eternal glory in the Discord hosted hall of fame.
The Harrowing
In this custom scenario you are tasked with supplying the nearby village as they try to hold their ground.
Earn Outfit Colors
Complete objectives in The Harrowing to earn new outfit colors.
New Themed Decorations
Use these new spooky decorations to really give your customers the creeps this season.
Halloween Shop Contest
During Halloween we will be running a contest who can make the spookiest and best Halloween shop you can think of.
Contest rules:
- The contest starts on the 25th October 2022 and ends on the 7th November 2022.
- You can participate by showcasing your shop in the #halloween-shop-contest thread in the #shop-showcase channel on the Winkeltje Discord.
- One post, containing multiple images, counts as one submission.
- The community may vote by leaving a 🎃 emoji.
- Voting will end 10th of November.
- The 3 unique users with the most 🎃 on a single post will be showcased in a Steam post after voting has ended and be eternalized in a new #hall-of-fame thread in the #shop-showcase channel on the Winkeltje Discord.
- Abuse or exploitation of this contest will be subject to moderation at our discretion to keep the contest fun and enjoyable for everyone.
Join the community on the Winkeltje Discord here: discord.gg/Winkeltje
Join the contest in the thread here: Halloween Shop Contest (Discord)
Steam Deck Verified
Winkeltje: The Little Shop is now fully Steam Deck compatible! While it was already playable, we fixed up a couple of minor issues to make the experience smoother.
Change Log
- Audio - Added the option to set the master volume level.
- Audio - Slightly increased the base ambience volume level to better fit with new ambience audio.
- Decorations - Added new tombstone and pumpkin decorations to make your shop a little spookier.
- Employees - Removed hacky box carry implementation.
- Events - Fixed an issue where having no random events could crash the game.
- Fix - Fixed an issue where players could place furniture out of bounds.
- Fix - Fixed an issue where loading a super old shop does not have a shop level saved and would break the game.
- Language - Attempting to load a language file that does not exist should now default the translation back to English.
- Language - Added Japanese translations.
- Language - Updated all translations.
- Lighting - Increased the player's ambient light to fix an issue with the night time being too dark.
- Movement - Fixed an issue where the sprint button would be reset when an employee restocks a shelf.
- Scenario - Enabled the Halloween scenario.
- UI - A trader menu entry will now also show the total number of items regardless of quality.
- UI - Moved the lock icon in the details panel of the objectives menu more upwards to provide more space for long text.
- UI - The inspector panel in the catalogue menu will now have titles that adjust to the size of the text to adjust for very long titles.
- UI - Added word wrapping in the short and long scenario descriptions of the scenario select menu to prevent sentences from going out of bounds.
- UI - Rewrote the scenario select menu toggle switching to not use an animator and to fix an issue with showing the correct description when switching tabs.
- UI - It should no longer be possible to return from the shop select menu while the confirmation window to delete a shop is visible.
- UI - Added '~' and ',' to the excluded characters list when naming the shop.
- UI - Reworked the crafting skill HUD to allow for several levels to be gained in one go.
- UI - Updated the Credits section.
- UX - A customer queueing up to the counter while in the awareness radius of the player should now correctly highlight itself.
Changed files in this update