New Halloween Scenario

Dear Shopkeepers,

This Halloween you can enjoy some new thematic additions to Winkeltje. In this update you can try out a new playable scenario called 'The Harrowing'. In this scenario, you can complete objectives to earn new theme appropriate outfit colors. Additionally, there are also a couple new decoration pieces to really scare the jeepers creepers out of your customers. Lastly, you can take part in our Halloween contest on Discord where you are challenged to create your best looking Halloween shop for a shot at eternal glory in the Discord hosted hall of fame.

The Harrowing

In this custom scenario you are tasked with supplying the nearby village as they try to hold their ground.



Earn Outfit Colors

Complete objectives in The Harrowing to earn new outfit colors.





New Themed Decorations

Use these new spooky decorations to really give your customers the creeps this season.



Halloween Shop Contest



During Halloween we will be running a contest who can make the spookiest and best Halloween shop you can think of.

Contest rules:

The contest starts on the 25th October 2022 and ends on the 7th November 2022.

You can participate by showcasing your shop in the #halloween-shop-contest thread in the #shop-showcase channel on the Winkeltje Discord.

One post, containing multiple images, counts as one submission.

The community may vote by leaving a 🎃 emoji.

Voting will end 10th of November.

The 3 unique users with the most 🎃 on a single post will be showcased in a Steam post after voting has ended and be eternalized in a new #hall-of-fame thread in the #shop-showcase channel on the Winkeltje Discord.

Abuse or exploitation of this contest will be subject to moderation at our discretion to keep the contest fun and enjoyable for everyone.

Join the community on the Winkeltje Discord here: discord.gg/Winkeltje

Join the contest in the thread here: Halloween Shop Contest (Discord)

Steam Deck Verified

Winkeltje: The Little Shop is now fully Steam Deck compatible! While it was already playable, we fixed up a couple of minor issues to make the experience smoother.

Change Log